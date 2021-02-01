 Liquid ScreaM explains why Valorant is "so easy for everyone" right now - Dexerto
Valorant

Liquid ScreaM explains why Valorant is “so easy for everyone” right now

Published: 1/Feb/2021 23:59

by Alan Bernal
team liquid scream valorant aimpunch
Riot Games

ScreaM

Team Liquid star Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom thinks Valorant is a quality product from Riot Games, but he can’t ignore the inefficiencies within the game that hurts it’s label as a ‘tactical shooter.’

When most people put Valorant under the lens, comparisons routinely gravitate to Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, of which many pros like ScreaM have migrated over from.

But the two games are different. As much as Riot’s game has borrowed from CS:GO, and vice-versa post Valorant launch, there’s people that want to see the two at their best while still keeping their individual identities intact.

This is what much of the conversation is revolving around as ScreaM described Valorant as being “so easy for everyone,” considering the leniency that the game has in a few regards.

“I wish shooting mattered a bit more in Valorant, these slow movements, the tagging and aimpunch is crazy and makes the game so easy for everyone,” ScreaM said, highlighting some of the worst parts in the game.

Much of his points have been particularly hotbeds of conversation within the Valorant community, splitting people between refining the game as much as they can but also not having it be a complete rip off of CSGO’s formula.

But it doesn’t have to go so far, Scream thinks that “with a few changes [Valorant] could be perfect, honestly, and way more skilled” than it is today.

The discourse around aimpunch has particularly set people off, with some regarding the mechanic as an ‘anti-skill feature,’ noting how CS:GO punishes people without armor the most.

valorant
Riot Games
There’s a few things ScreaM wants polished to make Valorant even better.

Along with the tagging effects from getting shot, ScreaM thinks that Valorant’s mechanics make the game too easy for people and is hoping that the studio makes changes to it soon.

Most people are hopeful that Riot are slowly inching to a solid, all-around formula in Valorant that takes care of these issues, but a lot are hesitant that it would make it too close to CSGO.

In either case, Valorant is looking to extend its successful streak in 2021, and Riot are sure to implement a ton of feedback into their title as they continue to refine it.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Zombies fan beats Die Maschine easter egg with a piano

Published: 1/Feb/2021 23:48

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Pexels, Bryan Geraldo

Black Ops Cold War

In case you ever wanted to feel worse about not completing the main quest in Die Maschine, one Black Ops Cold War fan has managed to beat the map’s main easter egg while only using a piano keyboard as a controller.

Using weird and unusual controller’s to play Call of Duty games is nothing new. One streamer famously uses recorders, guitars, and other instruments to play Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War, usually to disastrous results.

While these controllers are usually incredibly hard to use, one content creator has not only used one but has made quite an impressive feat while doing so.

YouTuber WhoovieCOD recently played Black Ops Cold War Zombies using only an electronic piano keyboard and even ended up completing the main easter egg quest on Die Maschine. Not only was he able to beat it using the instrument but he also did it solo, making the feat all the more impressive.

Activision
YouTuber WhoovieCOD was able to beat the Die Maschine Easter Egg on his 11th attempt with a literal keyboard.

According to the YouTuber, he was able to complete the egg using the keyboard on his eleventh try. While that might seem like a large amount of attempts for a normal player, when you consider the fact that he’s using a “controller” that wasn’t designed for games, it actually becomes stunning that it didn’t take more.

For the most part, it seems like a genuine run using only the keyboard. The only time he uses a mouse, according to the video, is when he has to select a perk at the Der Wunderfiz machine and that seemed to be the case because he couldn’t select it with the keyboard itself.

WhoovieCOD chronicled his time completing the egg in a 13-minute YouTube video, which was obviously compressed for time, and it’s a pretty entertaining to watch. There’s even one point where the program for the keyboard freezes, resulting in him scrambling to get it up and running and pause the game before anything bad happens.

WhoovieCOD claims in the video that he is the first person in the world to beat the easter egg, or any COD Zombies easter egg, with a piano. Right now, it’s unknown whether or not either of these claims is actually true based on just the video, but nonetheless, it’s still impressive.

With the release of Firebase Z on February 4, 2021, one has to wonder if the YouTuber will attempt to complete that map’s main quest with a piano when it releases. Only time will tell.