Leviatán player’s father criticizes VCT Americas production quality

After seeing China’s playoff production, Leviatán player C0M’s dad had strong words for Riot Games’ Valorant production in VCT Americas.

PapaC0M has become well known in the Valorant esports community after his son won Champions in 2023 and joined the Latin America organization in 2024.

He often shares his feelings about the game through posts on X while supporting his son’s journey in competitive play. However, his most recent comments have put the heat on Riot to “step it up” with the production for VCT Americas.

VCT China entered franchising in 2024 and has quickly built a large fan base. This was evident when the official X account shared images of the packed venue during the final games of playoffs.

“I want this for the Americas region,” said PapaC0M in response to the post. “Holy. Americas needs to step it up….just sayin.”

When Valorant franchising was first introduced, it was revealed that Riot would be changing the name of the LCS Studio to the Riot Games Arena to accommodate hosting both games. But when it comes to VCT Americas playoffs, little has been done to hype up the event.

So far, playoff games have been played at the Riot Games Arena regardless of the stakes, including leading up to international tournaments like Masters Madrid and Shanghai.

Meanwhile, in China, Riot has pulled out all the stops for the playoffs, featuring a massive stadium and top-notch production to showcase the teams. PapaC0M wasn’t the only one hoping that the VCT Americas would live up to the hype.

“FINALLY, SOMEONE TALKS ABOUT IT,” replied one commenter. “I would recommend watching some of the content of VCT Pacific, it’s amazing as well. You will realize how far behind VCT Americas is.”

This year, Riot has introduced a live watch party in New York City for the grand finals of VCT Americas. However, the venue for the official in-person matches will remain at the same studio as the previous matches.