Leviatán lift first-ever VCT Americas trophy

Leviatán triumphed over G2 Esports in the VCT Americas Stage 2 final, securing the top seed for their region at Valorant Champions.

While G2 Esports originally beat them earlier on in the tournament, sending them to the lower bracket, Leviatán was able to regain and bounce back when they made it to the grand final.

Leviatán’s impressive performance during the second stage of the regular season, during which they remained undefeated, earned them the first spot for Americas at Champions.

Alongside Leviatán, Sentinels, G2 Esports, and KRÜ Visa will represent the Americas region. However, only Leviatán emerged as the season’s champion, lifting the trophy at the end of the year.

The matchup went the distance, with the first two maps of the series stretching into double overtime. Although G2 Esports won the third map, Leviatán finished strong on Ascent, clinching a 3-1 win.

“I wanted to come into this year and at least win one trophy; now we have the chance to win two,” said Corbin “C0M” Lee in the post-match interview. “I have one thing to say; people can talk about my stats all they want, but the one thing I do is win.”

This will be the organization’s second appearance at Champions, following their first in 2022. They nearly qualified for Champions in 2023 but fell short in the Last Chance Qualifier, finishing second after a 1-3 loss to KRÜ.

Leviatán’s Erick “aspas” Santos and C0M are both aiming for their second Champions title. Aspas won his first trophy with LOUD in 2022, while C0M claimed his with Evil Geniuses in 2023. No other player has won two Champions titles to date.

With this victory, aspas becomes the first player to win two Americas trophies, having previously secured his first with LOUD in 2023.

Valorant Champions will kick off on August 1 in Seoul, South Korea. The event will be held at the COEX Artium and INSPIRE Arena, with the top four teams competing at the INSPIRE Arena.