Kyedae confirms TenZ update from Sentinels is coming after VCT absence

Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko has said on a live stream that an update on the status of her fiancé, Sentinels Valorant star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, is forthcoming.

TenZ did not take part in Sentinels’ super week clashes due to a finger injury and a positive test result, with Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, the team’s substitute player, filling in against LOUD and MIBR.

TenZ’s fiancée, popular Valorant streamer Kyedae, revealed on an April 24 live stream that an update on the player’s situation is coming soon.

“There’s going to be an update on TenZ soon for you guys,” she said. “I can’t really say anything right now.”

With TenZ out of the lineup, Sentinels went 1-1 in the super week, pushing LOUD to their limit in a closely-contested series before easing past MIBR 2-0. The team has earned praise for those performances, especially considering Marved was plugged into the lineup with little practice time.

After the MIBR match, Marved took to the stage and thanked those who never stopped believing in him. “I’m here to stay,” said the former OpTic Gaming star, later clarifying that his comment did not have any special meaning behind it.

TenZ has been quiet on social media since it was announced that he would be given some time off to recover, and no updates on his health have been provided.

In a recent live stream, TenZ revealed that he has been struggling of late.

“I have never had this experience this bad in my life,” he said. “It feels like I am constantly zoning out in anything I do. Like, really bad. I see someone and I zone out. It feels like my vision goes blurry.”

Since TenZ last played, Sentinels have parted ways with head coach Donald ‘SyykoNT’ Muir, with assistant coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan promoted to the role.

Fans should expect Sentinels to provide an update on TenZ’s status in the coming days as the team will play their next match on April 30, against Cloud9.