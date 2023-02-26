kiNgg’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Leviatán Valorant pro Francisco ‘kiNgg’ Aravena is considered one of the best players out of South America coming into 2023 VCT competition. Here’s everything you need to know about kiNgg’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

kiNgg has been around the South American Valorant scene for a while and was introduced to the international scene in 2022. At VCT LOCK//IN, he put up an incredible performance against Team Vitality and sent the EMEA team home in a clean sweep.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what kiNgg’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games kiNgg and his team sent Team Vitality at VCT LOCK//IN.

kiNgg’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.27 sensitivity and an eDPI of 216. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.27 Zoom Sensitivity 1 eDPI 216 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration Off

kiNgg’s Valorant crosshair

kiNgg, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a red version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;c;8;u;00022EEFF;o;1:d;1;b;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color Red Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 3.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 2.00 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

kiNgg’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 C Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 E Ability: Ultimate X

kiNgg’s monitor and resolution

kiNgg currently uses the ASUS TUF VG248QM gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, kiNgg chooses to play with his settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Med Texture Quality Med Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette On VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering 2x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Ogg Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

kiNgg’s eqiupment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Monitor ASUS TUF VG258QM Keyboard Varmilo VA87M Beijing Opera Headset HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate kiNgg’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.