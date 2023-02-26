EsportsValorant

kiNgg’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

kinNg Valorant settingsLance Skundrich/Riot Games

Leviatán Valorant pro Francisco ‘kiNgg’ Aravena is considered one of the best players out of South America coming into 2023 VCT competition. Here’s everything you need to know about kiNgg’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

kiNgg has been around the South American Valorant scene for a while and was introduced to the international scene in 2022. At VCT LOCK//IN, he put up an incredible performance against Team Vitality and sent the EMEA team home in a clean sweep.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what kiNgg’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

kiNgg Valorant settingsColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
kiNgg and his team sent Team Vitality at VCT LOCK//IN.

kiNgg’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.27 sensitivity and an eDPI of 216. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.27
Zoom Sensitivity 1
eDPI 216
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input Off
Mouse acceleration Off

kiNgg’s Valorant crosshair

kiNgg, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a red version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;c;8;u;00022EEFF;o;1:d;1;b;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color Red
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 3.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 2.00
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

kiNgg’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 C
Ability: 2 Q
Ability: 3 E
Ability: Ultimate X

kiNgg’s monitor and resolution

kiNgg currently uses the ASUS TUF VG248QM gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, kiNgg chooses to play with his settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Med
Texture Quality Med
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette On
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x
Anisotropic Filtering 2x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Ogg
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

kiNgg’s eqiupment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Monitor ASUS TUF VG258QM
Keyboard Varmilo VA87M Beijing Opera
Headset HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate kiNgg’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

