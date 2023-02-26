kiNgg’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Leviatán Valorant pro Francisco ‘kiNgg’ Aravena is considered one of the best players out of South America coming into 2023 VCT competition. Here’s everything you need to know about kiNgg’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
kiNgg has been around the South American Valorant scene for a while and was introduced to the international scene in 2022. At VCT LOCK//IN, he put up an incredible performance against Team Vitality and sent the EMEA team home in a clean sweep.
For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what kiNgg’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
kiNgg’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.27 sensitivity and an eDPI of 216. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.27
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|216
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
kiNgg’s Valorant crosshair
kiNgg, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a red version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;c;8;u;00022EEFF;o;1:d;1;b;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Red
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|3.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|2.00
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
kiNgg’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|C
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|E
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
kiNgg’s monitor and resolution
kiNgg currently uses the ASUS TUF VG248QM gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Native
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, kiNgg chooses to play with his settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Med
|Texture Quality
|Med
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|On
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 2x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|2x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Ogg
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
kiNgg’s eqiupment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|Monitor
|ASUS TUF VG258QM
|Keyboard
|Varmilo VA87M Beijing Opera
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate kiNgg’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.