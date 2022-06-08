KCorp announces 12,000 spectator event with LoL, Valorant matches

Karmine Corp have announced on June 8 an in-person spectator event for its League of Legends and Valorant teams at AccorHotel Arena in Paris with 12,000 seats available. Tickets for the matches will go on sale at 11 a.m. CEST on June 10 according to KCorp.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced, the French esports org pointed fans in the direction of its website for more information as June 10 draws closer.

The event will take place on June 21 and see KCorp take on Vitality in Valorant and Vitality’s La Ligue Française (LFL) team, Vitality.Bee in LoL.

The in-person event will also have a half-time music show featuring yet-to-be-announced artists.

The French organization held a similar live event in 2021 and at the start of 2022 with Spanish organization KOI. The two orgs held two show matches, one in Barcelona and the other in Paris, were their League of Legends teams faced off against each other.

The first event was the debut of former Fnatic and G2 Esports bot laner Martin “Rekkles” Larsson and saw massive Twitch viewership as the French org lost to KOI in Barcelona and won in Paris.

For this specific event, Karmine Corp have chosen to compete against rival French org Vitality and play out their LFL match in front of a crowd. The two teams also competed in Valorant in the Valorant Regional League France: Revolution, but this match will not be a competitive match in the league as the two have already matched up in the single round robin group stage.

The last time the two Valorant teams matched up Vitality took the match 13-3. The last time their LoL teams played, in the 2022 European Masters spring playoffs, KCorp walked away with a 3-2 victory.

KCorp are coming off of another successful LoL season as the won the 2022 EU Masters tournament and placed third in the LFL spring split. The organization has only just entered into Valorant, joining in May of 2022, and has only competed in the French VRL.