Japanese Valorant pro Fisker dropped from FAV for allegedly cheating on his wife

Japanese professional Valorant player Hideki ‘Fisker’ Sasaki was dropped from his team, FAV Gaming, for allegedly cheating on his wife according to a report in Shūkan Bunshun, a new magazine in Japan.

The publication released a report about Fisker and the reason why he was dropped quietly from FAV on October 31. Fisker is a popular professional player from Japan and represented the country in 2021 when he made an appearance on the international Valorant stage with Crazy Raccoon.

FAV announced Fisker’s dismissal from the team on November 11 for “a breach of contract,” according to a machine translation. The breach was not specified in the statement. Fisker released his own statement on the matter shortly after saying that he was sorry to his fans and the team.

The report specified that Fisker was dropped because he was allegedly cheating on his wife. In a statement to Shūkan Bunshun, FAV confirmed that the breach of contract was “an act of adultery,” according to a machine translation.

The publication claims that Fisker’s wife is currently pregnant and the two already have a child together. The report further states that the adulterous relationship is with Apex Legends YouTuber MqlRa.

Fisker and his future in Valorant

In a statement posted after the story was released, Fisker said that he and his wife have been separated for months and have been discussing getting a formal divorce. He goes on to apologize for his actions and say that he will be silent on social media for the time being.

The original report also said that Fisker would transfer to another Japanese Valorant team in FENNEL. The organization has denied that they were interested in a transfer or picking the player up.

Fisker did not give any indication that he would retire from the esport. He is also half Brazilian and speaks Portuguese so he could continue his pro career abroad.