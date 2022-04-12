Jamppi Slams OpTic Coach Chet’s XERXIA Comments! | VCT Interview

In an interview following their victory over XERXIA Valorant, Team Liquid’s Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen and Travis ‘L1NK’ Mendoza discussed their performance and assessed their chances of winning Valorant Masters Reykjavik.

Following their 2-1 series win over XERXIA, Team Liquid is now the first squad to advance from the group stages to the playoffs at Masters Reykjavik.

Speaking to Jamppi and L1Nk, both players revealed how much the tournament means for their team and they even took the time to shut down the comments made by OpTic Chet.

