Is Valorant free to play?

There is a ton of buzz surrounding Valorant in the FPS gaming world, as it combines the best of marquee titles like CS:GO and Overwatch, all into one package.

Valorant, Riot Games’ tactical FPS fused with unique agents and abilities, debuted in the Summer of 2020 with loads of hype and anticipation.

The game currently, according to estimates, averages about 13 to 15 million players each month, showing that it has kept much of the momentum from its launch and may even be a game and esport that stands the test of time.

For players looking to jump in on this momentum now, here is the cost and a guide on how to download Valorant.

Advertisement

How much does Valorant cost?

Lucky for many out there, Valorant is a free-to-download game, like many titles from Riot Games including League of Legends, and Legends of Runeterra. Valorant can be downloaded from its website, simply by clicking on the “Play free” button.

The game, however, is only available on PC for players with Windows operating systems, meaning that console and Mac users are out of luck for the time being.

However, it has been confirmed by Riot that Valorant will be coming to mobile, although there is no confirmed release date just yet.

Read More: How to get free Valorant loot drops with Prime Gaming

Now is a great time to begin playing the character-based tactical shooter, with the game’s first international tournament, Champions, on the horizon and plenty of rotating seasonal content coming to the game consistently. For all intents and purposes, Valorant looks to be a game that will be sticking around for some time.