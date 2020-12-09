Logo
Valorant

Invisible Valorant teaser could be hinting at the next Agent

Published: 9/Dec/2020 0:20

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games / theycallmespy Discord

Valorant Episode 2

A bizarre VFX in Valorant is throwing players for a loop as many believe it could be teasing Agent 14 in the game, who could have abilities linked with some form of trickery or invisibility.

The 1.9 gigabyte update for Valorant’s 1.14 patch has introduced myriad improvements across the game while implementing Snowball Mode and changing up some features on maps like Icebox.

After the patch went live, however, one player found an interesting effect on Icebox just before his custom game started – and it could be the first teaser for the Agent we’ll see in Episode 2 Act 1.

Before the round kicked off, user ‘colagraag’ noticed there were footsteps crossing the opening in front of Defender’s spawn, with unique sounds & visuals that were enough to light up speculations.

Starting at A Screen and going all the way to B Hut, you can see something walking across the way until it makes its exit stage right. With every step, you can hear a splash of some sort with a puddle of dark ink rising from the floor.

From where it first starts to where it eventually ends, it takes about five seconds to complete the animation. This is about the same amount of time an Agent would take to retrace its footsteps if they had their knife out.

The effects are being tied to a previously leaked/teased Agent under the name ‘JLATTE’ or ‘Jhons Latte,’ according to user ‘ConstantVLRNT.’ The leaks also included words like ‘footsteps_spikes_foe’ and ‘jlatte_Decoy_Footstep.’

jaltte jhons latte valorant riot games
Riot Games / Amazon
A marketing graphic for WWFestL Valorant Edition found on Amazon.com that depicts a mysterious silhouette in the center.

This could either be a teaser for a spectre-like character that has a form of invisibility included in their kit or a specific ability actually being used.

According to the previous leak, this could be a misdirection Ability that an upcoming character could fire with the intent to give opponents false footsteps in the direction it’s activated, since such audio queues are obviously so important in Valorant.

In either case, Episode 1 Act 3 ends in mid-January, which isn’t too far away, so it’s not unrealistic for Riot to be teasing their next Agent. If that is indeed the case, then all eyes will be on the next Act to see what the devs have up their sleeves.

Gaming

Nintendo reportedly strike down YouTubers using music from Mario & Zelda

Published: 9/Dec/2020 0:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nintendo Copyright Take Down YouTube
Nintendo

nintendo

Nintendo blocking YouTube videos over copyright claims is nothing new, but their latest wave, which targeted clips with music from Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart Wii, has gotten lots of attention due to the ongoing outrage.

Nintendo has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. It started when they forced a highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament to be canceled due to a third-party tool.  

The spotlight has been on them ever since. They’ve been criticized over everything from allegedly blocking videos of Super Smash Bros mods on YouTube to stopping Joycon designs sold for charity.

Now, they’ve come under fire yet again for taking down YouTube videos with music from Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart Wii. It’s nothing new. Nintendo has been doing it for years, and they’re well within their rights to. 

However, it’s led to more scrutiny over their practices and left fans wondering why there still isn’t a better and more official way to listen to music from their favorite Nintendo games.

Nintendo Copyright Take Down YouTube
Nintendo
Nintendo is known for stamping out others from using their intellectual property.

GilvaSunner is a YouTuber known for uploading soundtracks from video games, mostly Nintendo. Understandably, he’s had many videos taken down over the years due to copyright claims.

In 2019, he posted a tweet that said, “Game over.” It includes a screenshot with emails from YouTube telling him that some videos had been blocked due to copyright claims. However, he didn’t specifically mention it was Nintendo.

Now, more than a year later, he followed up on his initial tweet with an update. More videos have been taken down over copyright claims. He specifically mentioned it was Nintendo JP, although it cannot be seen in the screenshots.

“The soundtracks for Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart Wii have been blocked in its entirety on YouTube by Nintendo JP,” he said. “I’ll keep you posted if more claims come in.”

Nintendo fans have had mixed reactions. Some believe the company isn’t doing anything wrong, and it’s fundamental intellectual property law. Others argue that it’s more evidence of corporate greed.

Either way, the consensus is that this whole predicament has a simple solution. Nintendo needs to make the music from their game soundtracks more readily available and in a legal way.

“Please put your soundtracks on Spotify and/or other music streaming services,” said GilvaSunner. “Others have already seen the light, when will you?” It’s a sentiment that others share.

In the end, Nintendo taking down YouTube videos over copyright claims is standard practice. There isn’t anything wrong with it from a legal standpoint, either. But it has heaped more scrutiny on the company in an already fickle climate.

However, despite the militant tribalism on either side, a solution has been proposed, and it’s a viable one. Only time will tell whether Nintendo will take it on board.