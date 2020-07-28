Insane Omen exploit in Valorant lets you see through smokes

Omen’s smokes are once again causing problems in Valorant. This time however, it has nothing to do with the smoke itself, but his teleport, which is allowing teammates to see through them.

Omen’s been riddled with some interesting bugs since the release of Valorant. His teleport has been able to get him to unintended places, and he even had wallhacks once upon a time thanks to his Dark Cover smokes.

Advertisement

That once upon a time is back again though, with Omen’s smokes causing more difficulty for players. However, the glitch this time around has very little to do with the smoke itself, and his teleport instead.

Reddit user ‘randomperson134’ showcased the bug on July 27 in which an Omen can give his allies vision through his smokes.

Advertisement

Read more: Riot accidentally reveals Valorant agent Killjoy early

When Omen teleports, he leaves behind a trail for a period of time. In that brief one-second period, Omen’s allies are granted full vision through the smoke if they look through that silhouette.

In the case of Random’s play, they used it to peek out Haven A Long. Looking all the way through to the lobby, Random on Sage was able to get a pick onto the Jett player trying to push out.

The exploit is incredibly easy to recreate. All you need is an Omen to teleport away from you, and a smoke to look through. You can then use the silhouette he leaves behind to get sight through the smoke.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether this glitch only works through Omen smokes, or if it will work through other Agents’ smokes too. In that case, Viper, Brimstone, Jett, and Cypher mains could also be able to pull off the trick if they have an Omen on their team.

As much as it can be abused by your own team, the enemy team should be able to do a similar tactic though. If they also have an Omen, it’s likely that Omen’s teleport would also give them vision through your own smokes.

Read more: Riot reveal Competitive Valorant changes for Act 2 ranks

The play-making potential of such an exploit speaks for itself, especially for how easy it is to replicate. It can basically ensure you get a pick at the start of every round if the enemies push you.

Advertisement

It’s likely the exploit will be patched out in the next update, which is due next week. Patch 1.05 is also set to mark the start of Ignition Act 2, with an all-new battle pass, a new ranking system, and potentially new game modes.