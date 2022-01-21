Ibai reveals inquiry for G2 Valorant star mixwell: “He is interesting”

The premier of Ibai’s new talk show, ‘Discutiendo Tranquilamente’, brought with it some interesting revelations, including the possibility of G2 star Oscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas joining KOI’s Valorant roster.

Mixwell’s benching by G2 Esports was a controversial move that sent shockwaves through the European Valorant community. The Spaniard, who has been the face of G2’s Valorant squad since the organization entered the game in 2020, was replaced by Wassim ‘keloqz’ Cista after the team were eliminated from the first closed qualifier for VCT Stage 1 Challengers.

During the premier episode of ‘Discutiendo Tranquilamente’, Ibai was questioned as to whether he’d attempted to sign mixwell to KOI’s Valorant roster after his benching by G2. He stressed that he had not out of a “deep respect” for G2 Esports’s CEO, Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez.

However, he went on to explain that he had talked to Carlos about mixwell and how his future in G2 is still up in the air. Ibai described mixwell as an “interesting” player but stressed that no move to sign him could be made until his role within G2 was made concrete.

“We are keeping an eye on his situation,” explained Ibai. “At the moment, it’s unclear what is going to happen. We’re going to have to wait. Depending on what happens, we will try to make it happen or not. That could be in days or months. It’s not up to me.

“Mixwell is an interesting player. He is interesting in general. So we’re waiting.

“Would I go all-in? That’s not up to me. It depends on what role he wants, whether he still wants to play Valorant, and the opinion of the technical staff.”

KOI’s Valorant roster was announced on January 5, consisting of Ladislav ‘Sacake’ Sachr, Gabriel ‘starkk’ Marques, Oskar ‘PHYRN’ Palmqvist, Joona ‘H1ber’ Parvainen, and Gabriel ‘shrew’ Gessle, as first reported by Dexerto. They were eliminated by Team Vitality in the quarter-finals of the first open qualifier for VCT Stage 1 Challengers.

They have not yet announced their future plans in the Valorant scene, but are expected to be invited to compete in the Spanish division of the new Valorant Regional League system.