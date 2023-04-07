Ibai issues hilarious bet to Kameto ahead of KOI v Karmine Corp VCT match

Spanish superstar streamer Ibai has challenged French streaming phenom Kameto to a bet ahead of their team’s clash in the VCT EMA regular season as KOI and Karmine Corp are set to do battle soon.

It is no secret one of the recipes to a successful and popular esports org is to have a founder who is either legendary in their chosen game, or simply incredibly clouted. And the latter is true of both KOI and Karmine Corp.

Both orgs had a similar origin story, as their founders, Ibai for KOI, and Kameto for Karmine Corp, started up their own esports orgs after making a huge name in their respective games and streaming careers. Naturally, their success landed them a spot in Riot’s VCT franchised leagues.

As the headline-grabbing content creator he is, Ibai has issued an amusing high-stakes bet to Kameto ahead of their teams’ first match against each other in the VCT EMEA regular season.

“Hello Kameto, this month we will face each other in Valorant” Ibai said on Twitter. “It’s the first KOI vs Karmine corp official match in history.

“Since I know that we (KOI) are going to win, I suggest that if you lose you have to do a whole stream dressed like this.” Attached to the tweet is a scuffed costume of a koi fish which more resembles Magikarp.

“If you (KCorp) win, I’ll do what you say.”

Naturally, this is amazing content potential for both streamers. However, as of writing, Kameto is yet to accept the bet.

In just a few hours, the wager has already garnered plenty of attention from both fans of KCorp and KOI. With one KCorp fan cheekily suggesting that if they win, KOI gives them their LEC spot.

The VCT regular season match is slated to kick off on April 27. KCorp did not have a fantastic start to their regular season, winning comfortably against BBL but suffering an embarrassing defeat against team Heretics.

KOI’s start was also rocky, with a convincing victory against the superhouse NAVI, but a swift 0-2 against Team Vitality. So which streamer’s team comes out on top is yet to be seen. But no doubt plenty of eyes will be glued to screens around the globe as these two juggernauts go head to head.