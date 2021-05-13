How VALORANT's invincibles crumbled - Dexerto

G2 Esports’ Valorant team ran the tables in EU’s inaugural circuit, but all of that quickly changed once 2021 came around.

Though the lineup led by former CSGO pro Oscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho blazed through the competition once it was barely forming, G2’s since missed out in some of the biggest events of Valorant.

This can be attributed to things like the rest of the teams catching up and needing a solid IGL in the lineup, but the rate of G2’s fall was astonishing.

EU’s invincible team is no more, but they’ll have plenty of time to recuperate seeing as they’ll sit out from Masters 2.

Advertisement

Discover more: ScreaM IS INSANE! VCT Top Plays