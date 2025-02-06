How to watch VCT Bangkok 2025: Stream, schedule, teams, more

How to watch VCT Bangkok 2025: Stream, schedule, teams, moreRiot Games
The first major Valorant tournament of the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season is almost upon us, with eight of the best teams in the world heading to Bangkok to fight for the top spot and get their season started in the best way possible.
The 2024 VCT season ended in August 2024 with Chinese side EDward Gaming taking the crown and $1m home at Valorant Champions in Korea.
Since then, numerous team changes across the top VCT leagues have taken place, and the scope of the esport could be drastically different across the 2025 season.
With the first Masters event in Bangkok, starting in February, here are all of the details you need for the event.
Stream
You can watch the full stream on Valorant Twitch channel (embedded above) or YouTube channel.
Alternatively, there will be numerous co-streams and watch parties from top content creators that you can watch, too.
Schedule & format
The event takes place from February 20 to March 2 and will be broken down as such:
- Swiss Stage: February 20-24, 2025
- 8-team Swiss System format
- All matches are best-of-3
- Win twice to advance to Playoffs
- Lose twice to be eliminated
- Playoffs: February 27-March 2, 2025
- 4 Team Double Elimination bracket
- All matches (excl. Lower Final and Grand Final) are best of 3
- Lower Final and Grand Final are best of 5
Exact times for match starts have yet to be announced but, as it takes place in Bangkok, you can expect some late nights or early mornings, depending on which part of the world you reside.
Teams
These are the teams currently confirmed to be competing at VCT Bangkok:
|Team
|Players
|EDward Gaming
|nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon, CHICHOO
|Trace Esports
|Biank, LuoK1ng, heybay, FengF, Kai
|TBD Americas Kickoff
|TBD
|TBD Americas Kickoff
|TBD
|TBD EMEA Kickoff
|TBD
|TBD EMEA Kickoff
|TBD
|TBD Pacific Kickoff
|TBD
|TBD Pacific Kickoff
|TBD
Make sure to tune in from February 20 to catch all of the action.