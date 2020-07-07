How to watch Valorant's Vitality European Open: Stream, schedule, more

The Vitality European Open marks the first European Valorant tournament where teams can showcase their talents as a collective. Here’s everything you need to know.

After battling through the 256-team single elimination Open Bracket, just eight teams have progressed through to the Group Stages — with some familiar faces joining the ranks.

Vitality European Open: Stream

The Vitality European Open will be streamed on either Team Vitality’s Twitch channel or will be aired on the official Valorant Ignition Series broadcast.

The Group Stage action is scheduled to get underway on July 10 at 6:00 AM (PT) / 9:00 AM (ET) / 2:00 PM (BST), with Group A up first, followed by Group B on July 11.

Vitality European Open: Format

As previously mentioned, Group A will be decided on July 10, while Group B will be settled on the following day. Each Group Stage match will be a best-of-three series, as a progression from the Open Bracket’s best-of-one matches.

The top two teams from each group will qualify to the best-of-three, double elimination playoffs — taking place on Sunday, July 12.

Teams will battle it out to earn their spot in the best-of-five Grand Final, which will determine the winners and who will get the lion’s share of the €15,000 prize pool.

Vitality European Open: Groups & teams

Group A

Apexis (Turkey) — RAZORCONEE, Maxic, TARDUU, Flash, bacyx.

RAZORCONEE, Maxic, TARDUU, Flash, bacyx. FABRIKEN (Sweden) — LATEKS, Meddo, Zyppan, Leodeddz, ShadoW, eMIL (C), d00mbr0s (C).

LATEKS, Meddo, Zyppan, Leodeddz, ShadoW, eMIL (C), d00mbr0s (C). G2 Esports (Europe) — Mixwell, paTiTek, pyth, ardiis, davidp.

Mixwell, paTiTek, pyth, ardiis, davidp. need more DM (Hungary) — Tigene, FoDa, bzt, Crazyd33r, Barcode.

Group B

Bonk (Sweden & Turkey) — bonkar, Yacine, sayf, melonhead, ziz, Salah (C).

bonkar, Yacine, sayf, melonhead, ziz, Salah (C). breadHUNTERS (Turkey) — m1tez, Toronto, AsLanM4shadoW, aimDLL, qRaxs.

m1tez, Toronto, AsLanM4shadoW, aimDLL, qRaxs. PartyParrots (CIS) — ANGE1, Shao, Art1st, dinkzj, 7ssk7.

ANGE1, Shao, Art1st, dinkzj, 7ssk7. Prodigy (Europe) — HyP, rhyme, luckeRRR, pAura, Turko.

Vitality European Open: Schedule

Friday, July 10 (Group A)

Round Match PT ET BST GS R1 Apexis vs nmDM 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM FABRIKEN vs G2 Esports 7:00 AM 10:00 AM 3:00 PM GS R2 Apexis vs G2 Esports 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 4:00 PM nmDM vs FABRIKEN 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM GS R3 Apexis vs FABRIKEN 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM G2 Esports vs nmDM 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 11 (Group B)

Round Match PT ET BST GS R1 breadHUNTERS vs PartyParrots 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Prodigy vs Bonk 7:00 AM 10:00 AM 3:00 PM GS R2 breadHUNTERS vs Bonk 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 4:00 PM PartyParrots vs Prodigy 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM GS R3 breadHUNTERS vs Prodigy 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM Bonk vs PartyParrots 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 12