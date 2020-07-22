How to watch Valorant PAX Arena Invitational: Stream, schedule, more

The Valorant PAX Arena Invitational will feature many of the top North American teams battling it out for $25,000 in the latest Ignition Series event. Here’s everything you’ll need to tune into the tournament.

Valorant’s Ignition Series tournaments have provided viewers with plenty of entertaining and competitive action since they was first announced by Riot on June 16.

These events will often include the top teams from their region and now, after even more rosters have been finalized, the action is returning to North America with the Valorant PAX Arena Invitational.



The Valorant PAX Invitational will showcase four groups of five teams, before moving the top two seeds from each pool into single-elimination bracket play to decide the winner.

What time does the PAX Arena invitational start?

The Valorant invitational will kick-off with a single round-robin group format, starting at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 PM (BST) / 11:00 PM (CEST) on July 22.

Following the group stage, the event will continue with the quarterfinals on July 24, before later switching to a best-of-five format in the Grand Final, with plenty of action spanning across July 22-26.

How to watch the PAX Arena Invitational

The upcoming Valorant invitational will be broadcasted live on the official PAXArena Twitch channel, which can be found below.

As there are plenty of matches lined up for the event, with some group stage matches set to overlap, it is likely that the pros participating in the tournament will also be streaming on their personal channels.

PAX Arena official Twitch stream

Who is playing in the tournament?

There are twenty teams in total competing in the Valorant PAX Arena Invitational, which consists of 16 pro teams as well as four influencer squads, featuring stars like Ninja, who will be looking to cause upsets during the event.

Many of the top pro teams like T1, Gen.G, TSM, and more have all been confirmed for the event and it will also be the first competitive outing for some rosters, such as the newly announced Complexity line-up, which should bring about some exciting matchups during the week.

Valorant PAX Arena Invitational: Group Stage standings

Group A

Position Team Record 1 Team SoloMid 0-0 2 100 Thieves 0-0 3 Built By Gamers 0-0 4 Homeless 0-0 5 100 Blifted 0-0

Group B

Position Team Record 1 T1 0-0 2 Team Envy 0-0 3 Way 2 French 0-0 4 Echo 8 0-0 5 Team Kephrii 0-0

Group C

Position Team Record 1 Gen.G Esports 0-0 2 Immortals 0-0 3 Prospects 0-0 4 Mixup 0-0 5 Team Mang0 0-0

Group D

Position Team Record 1 Cloud9 0-0 2 Sentinels 0-0 3 Renegades 0-0 4 Complexity 0-0 5 Team Owl 0-0

Valorant PAX Arena Invitational: Playoff schedule

Quarter-Finals

Date Match PST EST BST CEST July 24 TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM TBD vs TBD 2:00 PM 5:00 PM 10:00 PM 11:00 PM TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 1:00 AM TBD vs TBD 6:00 PM 9:00 PM 2:00 PM 3:00 AM

Semi-Finals

Date Match PST EST BST CEST July 25 TBD vs TBD 2:00 PM 5:00 PM 10:00 PM 11:00 PM TBD vs TBD 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 AM 2:00 AM

Grand Finals