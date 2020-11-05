 How to watch Valorant First Strike Europe: stream, format, schedule, teams - Dexerto
Valorant

How to watch Valorant First Strike Europe: stream, format, schedule, teams

Published: 5/Nov/2020 17:17

by Lauren Bergin
With Valorant First Strike: North America well underway, the European rendition of the tournament is just around the corner and should be just as competitive as its American counterpart. 

The North American First Strike competition, alongside others across the globe, are already in full swing. With major upsets such as TSM, FaZe and T1 all being knocked out relatively early, it’s safe to say that EU fans want a piece of the Valorant action.

While EU fans have the Spike Nations of Twitch charity competition to look forward to from the 6 – 8 November, First Strike promises to be the Valorant action that EU needs.

With a shared prize of $100,000 (€85,000) up for grabs, EU’s best teams are gearing up to go.

Valorant First Strike: Europe stream

All of the First Strike: Europe games will be streamed via the official EU First Strike twitch channel. Exact times and dates have yet to be announced, however, the first open qualifier begins on Monday 9 November at 4PM GMT (8AM PST, 1PM EST).

We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Valorant First Strike Europe format

So far, over 190 teams have registered to battle it out in the European tournament, with notable names such as FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid, G2 Esports and David Beckham’s new Guild Esports all in attendance.

The EU qualifiers are single elimination, with the top 16 teams forging onwards into the closed qualifier. It’ll be exciting to see how Guild perform in their first real international tournament, alongside FunPlusPhoenix who, while dominant in the LoL sector last year, appear to have slipped from their throne.

Valorant First Strike: Europe qualifiers schedule

We’ll continue to update this page with all of the relevant First Strike: Europe news, including any new results and timetables.

League of Legends

Should Perkz leave G2 Esports for the LCS? – Amazing & Munchables

Published: 5/Nov/2020 11:50

by Daniel Cleary
The 2020 League of Legends World Championship has finally come to a close and off-season rumors are starting to heat up. Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny discuss what could be next for G2 Esports star Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic amid speculation of a move to the LCS, in Dexerto’s Worlds 2020 review.

Over the last three years, G2 Esports has had consistent performances on the international stage, appearing in two Worlds semi-finals and even making one grand finals appearance vs FPX after winning MSI in 2019.

However, following their defeat to World Champions Damwon Gaming in the 2020 semi-finals, rumors have started to circulate about the European roster, and there have been reports about Perkz potentially returning to the mid lane to compete for Fnatic or a North American team.

Speaking on the matter in our Worlds review, Amazing highlighted that, with Caps remaining as G2’s mid-laner, Perkz would not have the same chance at glory that he had prior to switching roles and forming the superteam in 2019.

Should Perkz move to an LCS team?

“If Caps stays on G2, he has to leave,” Amazing explained. “Otherwise, he will forever be in the shadow of Caps, at least given the recent memory, and he will not be able to fulfill his own potential.”

He followed up by claiming Perkz might also play for longer if he was to return to the mid lane position, “I think one more year of playing on the AD Carry role, and he will retire afterwards, he wouldn’t want to play anymore. So I think for that reason he has to leave.”

When asked if Fnatic would be the best option for Perkz, Amazing added that a move to an LCS roster like TSM might give the Croatian star a better chance to shine, “He has to be the focal point of the team, he has to be the face of the team. So I think going to NA would actually be a better shot for him. Going to TSM now that Bjergsen has retired.”

Munchables also shared his thoughts on the rumored Fnatic move, highlighting that G2 Esports won’t want to face a Fnatic roster led by Perkz in the coming season and that a move to the LCS could be more likely than previously expected.

“I don’t see a universe where G2 gives away one of their star players to their ultimate rival, come on! There’s no way,” he revealed, before claiming G2’s Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriquez might play a part in where Perkz ends up.

“Of everything we know about Ocelote, he’s like the most competitive person on the planet,” Munchables explained. “There’s no way he would give away something so valuable to his biggest opponent and his biggest rival of all time.”

As of now, it remains unclear if Perkz has any intention of leaving the G2 Esports lineup in the 2020 season. But, with the LEC and LCS set to return in late January 2021 , we will likely have to wait a while to find out just what the European star will decide.