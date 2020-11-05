How to watch Valorant First Strike Europe: stream, format, schedule, teams - Dexerto

With Valorant First Strike: North America well underway, the European rendition of the tournament is just around the corner and should be just as competitive as its American counterpart.

The North American First Strike competition, alongside others across the globe, are already in full swing. With major upsets such as TSM, FaZe and T1 all being knocked out relatively early, it’s safe to say that EU fans want a piece of the Valorant action.

While EU fans have the Spike Nations of Twitch charity competition to look forward to from the 6 – 8 November, First Strike promises to be the Valorant action that EU needs.

With a shared prize of $100,000 (€85,000) up for grabs, EU’s best teams are gearing up to go.

Valorant First Strike: Europe stream

All of the First Strike: Europe games will be streamed via the official EU First Strike twitch channel. Exact times and dates have yet to be announced, however, the first open qualifier begins on Monday 9 November at 4PM GMT (8AM PST, 1PM EST).

We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Valorant First Strike Europe format

So far, over 190 teams have registered to battle it out in the European tournament, with notable names such as FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid, G2 Esports and David Beckham’s new Guild Esports all in attendance.

The EU qualifiers are single elimination, with the top 16 teams forging onwards into the closed qualifier. It’ll be exciting to see how Guild perform in their first real international tournament, alongside FunPlusPhoenix who, while dominant in the LoL sector last year, appear to have slipped from their throne.

We’ll continue to update this page with all of the relevant First Strike: Europe news, including any new results and timetables.