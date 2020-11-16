How to watch Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Stream, schedule - Dexerto

With half of the teams moving on to Valorant’s First Strike: Europe’s Global Finals already decided, Qualifier #2 will be a do-or-die for the rest of the teams. Here’s everything you need to know.

The first qualifiers for the European rendition of the First Strike tournament certainly stirred up a storm. With G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid and SUMN FC all advancing into the main event. But for those still looking to qualify, there’s a second chance.

With a shared prize pool of $100, 000 (€85, 000) on the line at the Global Finals, it’s safe to say that a lot of teams are going to give it their all.

Plus, the title of First Strike: Europe champion certainly has a nice ring to it. So, here’s everything you need to know to stay in the loop with Europe’s second qualifier!

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Stream

The European leg of the First Strike tournament is being shown on Valorant’s official European Twitch channel, Valorant_Esports_EU (embedded below).

Missed some of the action? Catch up with all of the VODs here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Format

The second qualifier is structured in a similar way to the first. Split into two groups, Qualifier C and Qualifier D, the 128 teams will battle through a competitive, best-of-one bracket in a bid to make it to the Play-ins.

Here the top 32 teams will be whittled down to just eight. During the eight-team Playoffs, teams will go toe-to-toe in a best-of-three format to determine the final four squads at the Global Finals.

They’ll join G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid, and SUMN FC to face-off for the title of First Strike: Europe Champions.

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Schedule

While the main leg of the tournament is yet to be scheduled, you can keep up with the results here. We’ll keep this page updated as soon as the main body of the qualifiers begin. In the meantime, these are all the important dates that you need to know:

Qualifier C: November 16 – November 17 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET

November 16 – November 17 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET Qualifier D: November 18 – November 19 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET

November 18 – November 19 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET Play-ins: November 20

November 20 Play-offs: November 21 – November 22

Friday, November 20

Saturday, November 21

Sunday, November 22

Valorant First Strike Europe Open Qualifier #2: Final Placements

The final four teams moving on to compete in the First Strike: Europe Global Finals are: