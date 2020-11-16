 How to watch Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Stream, schedule - Dexerto
Valorant

How to watch Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Stream, schedule

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:40

by Lauren Bergin
first-strike-omen
Riot Games

First Strike

With half of the teams moving on to Valorant’s First Strike: Europe’s Global Finals already decided, Qualifier #2 will be a do-or-die for the rest of the teams. Here’s everything you need to know.

The first qualifiers for the European rendition of the First Strike tournament certainly stirred up a storm. With G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid and SUMN FC all advancing into the main event. But for those still looking to qualify, there’s a second chance.

With a shared prize pool of $100, 000 (€85, 000) on the line at the Global Finals, it’s safe to say that a lot of teams are going to give it their all.

Plus, the title of First Strike: Europe champion certainly has a nice ring to it. So, here’s everything you need to know to stay in the loop with Europe’s second qualifier!

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Stream

The European leg of the First Strike tournament is being shown on Valorant’s official European Twitch channel, Valorant_Esports_EU (embedded below).

Missed some of the action? Catch up with all of the VODs here.

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Format

The second qualifier is structured in a similar way to the first. Split into two groups, Qualifier C and Qualifier D, the 128 teams will battle through a competitive, best-of-one bracket in a bid to make it to the Play-ins.

Here the top 32 teams will be whittled down to just eight. During the eight-team Playoffs, teams will go toe-to-toe in a best-of-three format to determine the final four squads at the Global Finals.

They’ll join G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid, and SUMN FC to face-off for the title of First Strike: Europe Champions.

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier #2: Schedule

While the main leg of the tournament is yet to be scheduled, you can keep up with the results here. We’ll keep this page updated as soon as the main body of the qualifiers begin. In the meantime, these are all the important dates that you need to know:

  • Qualifier C: November 16 – November 17 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET
  • Qualifier D: November 18 – November 19 – event begins 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET
  • Play-ins: November 20
  • Play-offs: November 21 – November 22

Friday, November 20

Saturday, November 21

Sunday, November 22

Valorant First Strike Europe Open Qualifier #2: Final Placements

The final four teams moving on to compete in the First Strike: Europe Global Finals are:

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
Valorant

Valorant First Strike Europe #1 final results: G2 & Team Liquid qualify

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:35

by Lauren Bergin
first-strike-eu
Riot Games

First Strike

With Valorant First Strike: North America well underway, the European rendition of the tournament has begun and is just as competitive as its American counterpart. 

The North American First Strike competition, alongside others across the globe, are already in full swing. With major upsets such as TSM, FaZe and T1 all being knocked out relatively early, it’s safe to say that EU fans wanted a piece of the Valorant action.

With a shared prize of $100,000 (€85,000) up for grabs, EU’s best teams were certainly geared up to go, and there were some mind-boggling performances across the board.

EU fans were also hyped though, especially because the weekend before the Spike Nations of Twitch charity competition had acted as the perfect introduction to the EU leg of the tournament.

G2 Esports, FunPlusPhoenix, Team Liquid and SUMN FC qualify

After a grueling set of qualifying games, G2 Esports, FPX Esports, Team Liquid and SUMN FC became the first four teams to make it into the First Strike: Europe main event.

However, in the case of G2 Esports their eventual victory came at the behest of some drama. Only receiving their spot in the playoffs due to Riot Games punishing the use of an illegal exploit by initial winners Guild Esports, the EU event saw the first ever punishment in Valorant esports.

With the second batch of qualifiers kicking off on November 16, it’ll be interesting to see who else qualifies and, more importantly, if there’s more shocking punishments.

Valorant First Strike Europe Open Qualifier #1: Results

These were the main dates of the tournament. The following qualifiers determined who were the first four teams to go on to compete in the First Strike: Europe main event:

  • Qualifier A: Nov 9 – Nov 10
  • Qualifier B: Nov 11 – Nov 12
  • Play-ins: Nov 13

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier A

Tuesday, November 10

Match (BO1) PST EST GMT CET
G2 Esports 13 – 9 N0thing to L0se 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
need more DM 8 – 13 Prodigy 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Opportunists 13 -5 eSuba 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Ninjas in Pyjamas 13 – 10 Lunaris 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
MJAOMOADE 13 – 6 ROG Esport 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
HSDIRR 5 – 13 Wave Esports  9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Liquid 13 – 11 Team Finest 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Queso 13 – 8 Team Toxic 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
FunPlusPhoenix 13 – 8 Mik0nsDisciple 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Purple Cobras 15 – 13 mens)) 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
nolpenki 15 – 13 Enterprise Esports 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Heretics 13 – 11 L’institut 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
SUMN FC 13 – 5 Entoripiq Bravo 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Giants Gaming 13 – 7 Nix.GG 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
eXiLe eSports 13 – 8 STR99 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
SKADE 3 – 13 ISOL-BULIL 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM

Valorant First Strike Europe Qualifier B

Thursday, November 12

Match (B01) PST EST GMT CET
Guild Esports 13 – 2 N0thing to L0se 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Souldazz 5 – 13 eSuba 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Toxic 10 – 13 Wizards Club 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
L’institut 13 – 6 Constant Rise 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
HSDIRR 13 – 2 Raven Esports Club 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
M4LIK 13 – 6 B7 Warriors 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Arctic Gaming 10 – 13 Kamil Klein new chapter 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Lunaris 13 – 9 hREDS 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
SKADE 13 – 9 -sheesh- 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
VALORANDO 13 – 6 Chakalaka 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
unsigned 12 – 14 BIG 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Finest 13 – 10 Entropiq Bravo 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
need more DM 13 – 5 Blokes 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
STR99 11 – 5 No Teeth 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Rix.GG 13 – 6 Wygers 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Cool Guys 4 – 13 VASTA Gaming 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM

Friday November 13

Round Match (BO1) PST EST GMT CET
Play-ins (top 32)










 G2 Esports 13 – 1 VASTA Gaming 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Team Queso 6 – 13 Guild Esports 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Ninjas in Pyjamas 14 – Lunaris 12 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Team Heretics 13 – 4 STR99 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Team Liquid 13 – 1 Kamil Klein new chapter 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
ISOL-BULIL 2 – 13 HSDIRR  8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Prodigy 13 – 8 Rix.GG 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
nolpenki 13 – 11 BIG 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
FunPlusPhoenix 13 – 2 M4LIK 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Wave Esports 10 – 13 SKADE 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Purple Cobras 13 – 4 Team Finest 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Opportunists 13 – 10 eSuba 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
SUMN FC 13 – 8 VALORANDO 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
MJAOMODE 13 – 15 need more DM 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
Giants Gaming 11 – 13 L’Institut 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM
eXiLe esports 15 – 13 Wizards Club 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM

 

Round Match (BO1) PST EST GMT CET
Play-ins (top 16)

 G2 Esports 10 – 13 Guild Esports* 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Ninjas In Pyjamas 13 – 11 Team Heretics 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Liquid 13 – 7 HSDIRR 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Prodigy 13 – 11 nolpenki 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
FunPlusPheonix 13 – 1 SKADE 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Purple Cobras 11 – 13 Opportunists 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
SUMN FC 13 – 9 need more DM 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
L’Institut 7 – 13 eXiLe eSports 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM

*Guild Esports were forced to take a forfeit loss after it was discovered they were using an ‘illegal’ exploit on Ascent. G2 Esports progressed.

Playoffs: Saturday, November 14

Round Match (BO3) PST EST GMT CET
Playoffs
 G2 Esports 2-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
Team Liquid 2-0 Prodigy 11AM 2PM 7PM 8PM

Finals: Sunday, November 15

Round Match (BO3) PST EST GMT CET
Playoffs FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Opportunists 9AM 12PM 5PM 6PM
  SUMN FC 2-0 eXiLe eSports 11AM 2PM 7PM 8PM

Valorant First Strike Europe Open Qualifier #1: Final Placements

The first four teams moving on to compete in the First Strike: Europe Global Finals are:

  • G2 Esports
  • FunPlusPhoenix
  • Team Liquid
  • SUMN FC