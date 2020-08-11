How to watch Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Stream, schedule, more

Valorant’s Ignition Series returns to Europe once again with the Allied Esports Odyssey, where six of the best teams in the region will fight for the lion’s share of €15,000.

G2 Esports are still undefeated in Europe, after winning their third consecutive event with a convincing playoff run in the Mandatory.GG Cup Playoffs. Will Mixwell and co. continue their hot streak and make it four Ignition Series event wins in a row?

Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Stream

Just like previous Ignition Series events, the Allied Esports Odyssey will be streamed on the official Valorant Twitch channel between August 11 – August 16. Round one’s matches are set to kick off at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CEST.

Allied Esports also have their own dedicated stream (embedded below). While some of the big names competing at the event will likely stream their POV, there will be a slight delay between their stream and the official broadcast.

Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Format

Six teams will compete across six days. The Regular Season will be played between August 11 – 15; each match will be a best-of-two series and teams will collect points depending on the outcome of each match.

The top four teams from the Regular Season will progress to the Finals Bracket. Each match in the Playoffs will be played as a best-of-one series — aside from the Grand Final, which will be played as a best-of-three matchup.

As with the FaZe Clan Invitational, Killjoy will be disabled for the tournament, after her infamous introduction in Patch 1.05. The six teams competing are:

G2 Esports (Mixwell, paTiTek, pyth, ardiis, Davidp)

(Mixwell, paTiTek, pyth, ardiis, Davidp) Ninjas in Pyjamas (rhyme, luckeRRR, Fearoth, HyP, CREA)

(rhyme, luckeRRR, Fearoth, HyP, CREA) Team Liquid (ec1s, soulcas, Kryptix, L1NK, ScreaM, Sliggy [C])

(ec1s, soulcas, Kryptix, L1NK, ScreaM, Sliggy [C]) Giants Gaming (Fit1nho, Yurii, donQ, exerZ, jonba, HITBOX [C])

(Fit1nho, Yurii, donQ, exerZ, jonba, HITBOX [C]) ZyppanGoKill (ShadoW, ANGE1, Zyppan, Shao, Meddo, d00mbr0s [C])

(ShadoW, ANGE1, Zyppan, Shao, Meddo, d00mbr0s [C]) BBL Esports (russ, AsLanM4shadoW, cNed, kerimhan, legoo).

Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Schedule

Below is the schedule for each day of the event. Please note, these times are provisional and are subject to change at the organizer's discretion.

Regular Season

Tuesday, August 11

Round Match PST EST BST CEST Round 1 Giants Gaming vs Ninjas in Pyjamas 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM G2 Esports vs BBL Esports 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Team Liquid vs ZyppanGoKill 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM

Wednesday, August 12

Round Match PST EST BST CEST Round 2 BBL Esports vs Ninjas in Pyjamas 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM G2 Esports vs ZyppanGoKill 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Giants Gaming vs Team Liquid 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM

Thursday, August 13

Round Match PST EST BST CEST Round 3 Giants Gaming vs ZyppanGoKill 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM BBL Esports vs Team Liquid 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM G2 Esports vs Ninjas in Pyjamas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM

Friday, August 14

Round Match PST EST BST CEST Round 4 ZyppanGoKill vs BBL Esports 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM G2 Esports vs Giants Gaming 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Team Liquid 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM

Saturday, August 15

Round Match PST EST BST CEST Round 5 Giants Gaming vs BBL Esports 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Ninjas in Pyjamas vs ZyppanGoKill 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM G2 Esports vs Team Liquid 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM

Standings

Position Team Points Won Drawn Lost 1 G2 Esports - - - - 2 Team Liquid - - - - 3 Ninjas in Pyjamas - - - - 4 Giants Gaming - - - - 5 BBL Esports - - - - 6 ZyppanGoKill - - - -

Finals Bracket

Sunday, August 16

Round Match PST EST BST CEST Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 4:00 PM 5:00 PM TBD vs TBD 8:45 AM 11:45 AM 4:45 PM 5:45 PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 10:15 AM 1:15 PM 6:15 PM 7:15 PM Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7: 00 PM 8:00 PM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 11:45 PM 2:45 PM 7:45 PM 8:45 PM

Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Final placements

After six days of action, here's how each team finished.