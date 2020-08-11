How to watch Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Stream, schedule, more

Valorant’s Ignition Series returns to Europe once again with the Allied Esports Odyssey, where six of the best teams in the region will fight for the lion’s share of €15,000.
G2 Esports are still undefeated in Europe, after winning their third consecutive event with a convincing playoff run in the Mandatory.GG Cup Playoffs. Will Mixwell and co. continue their hot streak and make it four Ignition Series event wins in a row?
Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Stream
Just like previous Ignition Series events, the Allied Esports Odyssey will be streamed on the official Valorant Twitch channel between August 11 – August 16. Round one’s matches are set to kick off at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CEST.
Allied Esports also have their own dedicated stream (embedded below). While some of the big names competing at the event will likely stream their POV, there will be a slight delay between their stream and the official broadcast.
Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Format
Six teams will compete across six days. The Regular Season will be played between August 11 – 15; each match will be a best-of-two series and teams will collect points depending on the outcome of each match.
The top four teams from the Regular Season will progress to the Finals Bracket. Each match in the Playoffs will be played as a best-of-one series — aside from the Grand Final, which will be played as a best-of-three matchup.
As with the FaZe Clan Invitational, Killjoy will be disabled for the tournament, after her infamous introduction in Patch 1.05. The six teams competing are:
- G2 Esports (Mixwell, paTiTek, pyth, ardiis, Davidp)
- Ninjas in Pyjamas (rhyme, luckeRRR, Fearoth, HyP, CREA)
- Team Liquid (ec1s, soulcas, Kryptix, L1NK, ScreaM, Sliggy [C])
- Giants Gaming (Fit1nho, Yurii, donQ, exerZ, jonba, HITBOX [C])
- ZyppanGoKill (ShadoW, ANGE1, Zyppan, Shao, Meddo, d00mbr0s [C])
- BBL Esports (russ, AsLanM4shadoW, cNed, kerimhan, legoo).
Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Schedule
Below is the schedule for each day of the event. Please note, these times are provisional and are subject to change at the organizer's discretion.
Regular Season
Tuesday, August 11
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|CEST
|Round 1
|Giants Gaming vs Ninjas in Pyjamas
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|G2 Esports vs BBL Esports
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Team Liquid vs ZyppanGoKill
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Wednesday, August 12
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|CEST
|Round 2
|BBL Esports vs Ninjas in Pyjamas
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|G2 Esports vs ZyppanGoKill
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Giants Gaming vs Team Liquid
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Thursday, August 13
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|CEST
|Round 3
|Giants Gaming vs ZyppanGoKill
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|BBL Esports vs Team Liquid
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|G2 Esports vs Ninjas in Pyjamas
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Friday, August 14
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|CEST
|Round 4
|ZyppanGoKill vs BBL Esports
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|G2 Esports vs Giants Gaming
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Team Liquid
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Saturday, August 15
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|CEST
|Round 5
|Giants Gaming vs BBL Esports
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Ninjas in Pyjamas vs ZyppanGoKill
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|G2 Esports vs Team Liquid
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Standings
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|1
|G2 Esports
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Team Liquid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Giants Gaming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|BBL Esports
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|ZyppanGoKill
|-
|-
|-
|-
Finals Bracket
Sunday, August 16
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|CEST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|8:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|4:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|TBD vs TBD
|8:45 AM
|11:45 AM
|4:45 PM
|5:45 PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|10:15 AM
|1:15 PM
|6:15 PM
|7:15 PM
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7: 00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|11:45 PM
|2:45 PM
|7:45 PM
|8:45 PM
Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey: Final placements
After six days of action, here's how each team finished.
|Position
|Team
|Prize money (EUR)
|1
|TBD
|-
|2
|TBD
|-
|3
|TBD
|-
|4
|TBD
|-
|5
|TBD
|-
|6
|TBD
|-