How to watch the next big Valorant announcement during Summer Game Fest

We’re now entering week six of Valorant’s closed beta and Riot Games appears to be gearing up for a major update on what's coming next for their FPS title, to be revealed during the next Summer Game Fest stream.

As players grow accustomed to Valorant’s ranked playlist, and new regions come online in the closed beta, it looks as though even more sizable updates are on the horizon, which are set to be unveiled in a big broadcast this week.

Executive Producer Anna Donlon and Game Director Joe Ziegler will be joining industry icon Geoff Keighley to reveal what’s next on May 21. Here’s how you can tune in to the announcement during the Summer Game Fest livestream.

👀 Tune in tomorrow at 11 am ET / 8 am PT / 4 pm BST for an update and announcement from the @PlayVALORANT team -- executive producer @RiotSuperCakes and Game Director @RiotZiegler



Stream at https://t.co/gO9QVWnsZd #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/R2hjn2mOPg — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 20, 2020

How to watch the big Valorant announcement

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is a four-month celebration of the industry, bringing together some of the biggest developers around the globe. It’s here that Riot will be lifting the lid on Valorant’s next major changes and additions.

The broadcast is expected to kick off on Thursday, May 21 at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT / 4 PM BST. You can tune into the stream on The Game Awards YouTube channel embedded below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbhPOWekSQI

What can Valorant players expect from the big reveal?

Instead of sharing the news themselves, the faces of Valorant’s development team are taking to a bigger stage. Instead of a simple balance update, this could indicate that a great deal of new content will be unveiled.

We already know that a fourth map is in the works and potentially coming together in the Practice Range already. Two additional Agents are also set to be included at the full release of the game. Both of which may have slipped through the cracks early; one being a vampire-themed figure and the other called ‘Bombshell.’

There’s a good chance that some of this leaked content could be officially revealed during the broadcast. Perhaps even all of it at once, as Riot gears up for the game’s impending full release.

Speaking of which, Valorant is still expected to release in the summer of 2020. No date has been set just yet, but that could all be officially locked in place during the upcoming Summer Game Fest live stream too.

Valorant’s developers have had plenty of critical bugs to squash of late, but that’s clearly not deterring them from the next big reveal. Stay tuned for all the big announcements right here at Dexerto as the broadcast comes online.