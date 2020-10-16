How to watch NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational: streams, schedule, teams - Dexerto

Nerd Street Gamers are partnering up with Renegades to put on a Valorant Invitational tournament, featuring 16 of the best North American teams. With $10,000 up for grabs, there’s more than just pride on the line.

Waiting for First Strike and need a healthy dose of competitive Valorant action? The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational should be enough to tide you over to the Riot-run event later this year.

It’ll be the first time fans of North American Valorant will be able to see the new-look rosters after the Ignition Series shuffle.

The all-new T1 squad with DaZeD and Spyder will be making its debut, as well as Immortals after some of their stars took off to NRG and 100 Thieves.

Renegades are proud to introduce the Renegades x @nerdstgamers Valorant Invitational! 12 Invited teams, 4 Qualifier teams. You don't want to miss out on the action. Stay tuned for announcements of the invited teams. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/pVzULVbC6I — Renegades (@Renegades) October 8, 2020

For everything you need to know about the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational, from who’s playing to how you can watch, we’ve got it right here.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational stream

The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational will be streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch account. The action kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET on both October 16 and 17. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational teams

The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational will feature some of North America’s best talent. The stacked T1 roster, Cloud9, Gen.G, FaZe Clan, and Immortals are the definite headliners. Renegades, of course, have sent their own squad.

There’s also some rising stars looking to disrupt the power rankings. Andbox and Spacestation Gaming made it through the open qualifiers, while Luminosity will look to build on a solid run here against the best of the best.

Team Players Renegades retrQ, Cp2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy Immortals Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP Cloud9 TenZ, Relyks, mitch, shinobi, vice FaZe Clan corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus Luminosity Gaming thief, aproto, Venerated, Ksiaze, stellar Rise riku, Spirit, ChurmZ, anger, Ange Gen.G effys, gMd, huynh, MkaeL, PLAYER1 Equinox Esports DXN, Dcop, Paincakes, cute fat boy, mina Complexity ohai, agm, Xp3, TBD, TBD Mamba Mode Gaming chase, zecK, Critical, Osias, TBD T1 brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder Spacestation Gaming kaplan, roca, sSef, insky, Boostio beastcoast Elevate, jammyz, TiGG, bdog, YaBoiDre Moon Racoons Rebo, Temperature, Fiend, aleksandar, Shawn12590 Andbox ANDROID, yay, b0i, seb, POACH

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational schedule

The schedule of the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational isn’t out just yet. However, we do know the timings of when the games will start.

Each day ⁠— October 16 and 17 ⁠— will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. The grand final will start at approximately 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST on October 17 ⁠— pending how long the previous series go.

We will update this as more information comes gets made publicly available.