How to watch NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational: streams, schedule, teams - Dexerto

Nerd Street Gamers are partnering up with Renegades to put on a Valorant Invitational tournament, featuring 16 of the best North American teams. With $10,000 up for grabs, there’s more than just pride on the line.
Waiting for First Strike and need a healthy dose of competitive Valorant action? The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational should be enough to tide you over to the Riot-run event later this year.
Advertisement
It’ll be the first time fans of North American Valorant will be able to see the new-look rosters after the Ignition Series shuffle.
For everything you need to know about the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational, from who’s playing to how you can watch, we’ve got it right here.
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational stream
The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational will be streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch account. The action kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET on both October 16 and 17. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.
Advertisement
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational teams
The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational will feature some of North America’s best talent. The stacked T1 roster, Cloud9, Gen.G, FaZe Clan, and Immortals are the definite headliners. Renegades, of course, have sent their own squad.
There’s also some rising stars looking to disrupt the power rankings. Andbox and Spacestation Gaming made it through the open qualifiers, while Luminosity will look to build on a solid run here against the best of the best.
Team
Players
Renegades
retrQ, Cp2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy
Immortals
Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP
Cloud9
TenZ, Relyks, mitch, shinobi, vice
FaZe Clan
corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus
Luminosity Gaming
thief, aproto, Venerated, Ksiaze, stellar
Rise
riku, Spirit, ChurmZ, anger, Ange
Gen.G
effys, gMd, huynh, MkaeL, PLAYER1
Equinox Esports
DXN, Dcop, Paincakes, cute fat boy, mina
Complexity
ohai, agm, Xp3, TBD, TBD
Mamba Mode Gaming
chase, zecK, Critical, Osias, TBD
T1
brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder
Spacestation Gaming
kaplan, roca, sSef, insky, Boostio
beastcoast
Elevate, jammyz, TiGG, bdog, YaBoiDre
Moon Racoons
Rebo, Temperature, Fiend, aleksandar, Shawn12590
Andbox
ANDROID, yay, b0i, seb, POACH
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational schedule
The schedule of the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational isn’t out just yet. However, we do know the timings of when the games will start.
Advertisement
Each day — October 16 and 17 — will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. The grand final will start at approximately 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST on October 17 — pending how long the previous series go.
We will update this as more information comes gets made publicly available.
The Overwatch League season has wrapped up for 2020, but the off-season roster shuffles are only just beginning. Ahead of the 2021 season, be sure to keep your eyes right here on Dexerto as we cover all of the major OWL moves you need to know.
San Francisco walked away from the 2020 Overwatch League season as the league’s first two-time, back-to-back winners. While it was an interesting season, to say the least, the NA squad once again proved why they are the most dominant team in Overwatch history.
Advertisement
However, in 2021, that could all change. After all, the off-season is a wacky and wild time where players could land anywhere.
The Shock went back-to-back in OWL 2020, taking down Seoul Dynasty in the final 4-2.
We saw big movers and shakers in the likes of the Vancouver Titans and Washington Justice in 2020, and what happens in 2021 is anyone’s guess.
Advertisement
Before we get stuck into the big moves, there’s a few key dates in the Overwatch League transfer period you need to be weary of.
Oct. 12, 2020: Teams may begin submitting player trades for League Office review. All player trades are subject to League Office approval prior to becoming effective. Teams may also begin extending or otherwise signing their current players to standard contracts.
Oct. 16, 2020: Deadline by which teams must exercise any options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2020.
Oct. 23, 2020: PSAs signed using the 2020 PSA template that are not extended terminate and such Players become free agents. Players who are signed using the 2020 PSA template whose contracts extend into the 2021 Season begin receiving Base Salary at the 2021 Season rate.
Oct. 24, 2020: Teams may begin signing free agents to contracts for the 2021 Season.
Nov. 13, 2020: Deadline by which teams must exercise any team options to extend existing contracts which were initially executed in 2019.
Nov. 20, 2020: Players whose contracts that are not extended become free agents. Teams and players also may mutually agree to an early release from contracts prior to this date.
Jan. 4, 2021: Deadline for all teams to have a minimum of seven players signed to season-long contracts for the 2021 season. (See below for changes to player contract terms for the 2021 season.)
Players who were born on or before June 30, 2003, are eligible to sign Overwatch League contracts for the 2021 season.
October 14: London Spitfire announces the release of seven players: ALTHOUGH, Babel, Clestyn, Highly, Jihun, Krillin, and Schwi.
It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that we must bid farewell to our players. We have offered free agency to most of our players to ensure that they can find a new team to thrive in with the least amount of resistance. #AcesHighpic.twitter.com/PqRIKHGAEn
Both players joined the Uprising amid a turbulent season & we're thankful for their adaptability, resilience & hard work along the way. We wish them success in 2021 & beyond! pic.twitter.com/4q3Z3mntxM
October 6: uNKOE retires from professional Overwatch to pursue Valorant.
I can finally announce that i'm LFT on VALORANT. I would like to join an EU team. I'm not ready yet for a twitlonger, will explain later what happened this season to me. And explain why i stop OW.https://t.co/KNm62mv3ym
DM for Inquiries Discord: uNKOE#5754 RTs appreciated <3