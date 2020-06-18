How to watch G2 Esports Valorant Invitational: schedule, teams, more

Popular esports organization G2 Esports has announced that they will be hosting a Valorant Invitational tournament, as part of Riot Games’ Ignition Series, which will feature some of the top European stars battling it out on the new FPS title. Here’s everything you’ll need to tune in to the event.

The launch of Valorant on June 2 has generated a lot of hype for the future of the character-based shooter and now Riot is set to hold their first official tournament as part of the recently announced ‘Ignition Series.'

The Valorant Ignition Series will see Riot partner with other organizations to put a spotlight on community-run events, and G2 Esports, who recently announced the pickup of Mixwell to their roster, will be first to host an official tournament with a European Invitational, that will offer a €15,000 prize pool for all of the players involved.

The G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational is coming! Find out who will take home the glory on the 19th of June at 15:00 CEST. Up next, Japan's RAGE hosts 16 teams competing for the winner-take-all prize of 500,000 Yen. Watch June 20th & 21st, starting at JST 15:00 - 23:00. pic.twitter.com/owPhOzLKS2 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 16, 2020

In the G2 Valorant Invitational, the pool of players have been randomly assigned to their teams a day before the event in an attempt to reward the teams with the "best adaptability, communications, and teamwork" in the competition.

Led by the eight pre-selected captains, each team will have to work together if they plan on taking the crown during the first Ignition Series tournament.

What time does the G2 Valorant Invitational start?

The G2 Esports Invitational event is scheduled to run for three days from June 19-21.

Viewers can tune into the action live for the first match of the tournament, which is set to kick off at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 2 PM BST/ 3 PM CEST on June 19.

The first two days of the event will consist of Group stage matches between the eight teams involved before moving into bracket play on Sunday, June 21 to determine the winning team.

WHEN AND WHERE?



We got you. Presented by @redbullgaming



👇 pic.twitter.com/yHHe25YNFS — G2 Esports (@G2esports) June 18, 2020

How to watch the G2 Valorant Invitational?

Multiple streams will be broadcasted for the upcoming Invitational event, with the primary stream available on G2 Esports' official Twitch channel.

Each of the players competing will also be streaming their own point-of-view on their individual channels, giving plenty of choice to viewers looking to tune in.

The Valorant event will even have a Spanish broadcast for the finals, with popular commentator and YouTuber Ibai Llanos hosting the action on his own stream as well.

G2 Esports' official Twitch stream

Who is playing in the G2 Esports Invitational?

There are many big names competing in the tournament including the G2 CEO himself, Carlos 'ocelote' Rodriguez, who has been quite active on Riot's new title since its release.

Pro players such as mixwell, Taimou, and many more of the top European stars have been selected to take part in the event. You can find the full list of teams and players in their groups below.

Group A

Team Roster arch arch, Noizeeh, Fearoth, Tohaj, pm mixwell mixwell, davidp, fitinho, CREA, Orb ZeratoR ZeratoR, Boaster, Jbzz, rhyme, Chiwawa draken draken, Patitek, ec1s, PetitSkel, ocelote

Group B