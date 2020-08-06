How to watch FaZe Clan Valorant invitational: Stream, schedule, more

FaZe Clan are set to be the next Valorant Invitational hosts in the Ignition Series, putting $50,000 on the line for the best Valorant teams to fight for.

Valorant launched on June 2 to much excitement among esports fans, with the prospect of Riot Games launching a first-person shooter seemingly being a sure-fire recipe for success.

With the Ignition Series, Riot Games wanted to kick off the early days of Valorant esports with a bang, and have so far seen the likes of T1 and G2 Esports host invitational tournaments as a result.

What to watch the FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational

The FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational kicks off on Thursday, August 6, and sees teams compete right through to Sunday, August 9 for the final matches.

Group stage matches are set to start at 2pm PT (5pm ET / 10pm BST) on August 6, and playoffs and quarter-finals will take place on Friday, August 7. Semi-finals take place on August 8 then, finally, the best-of-5 grand final will be on Sunday, August 9. Exact timings are yet to be determined.

How to watch the FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational

The FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational will be available to watch on three different streams, set up individually by the organization themselves, the official Valorant Twitch channel, and that of fellow organizer Nerd Street Gamers.

We’ve embedded the Valorant stream below so you don’t have to go hunting when matches get going on August 6.

Which teams are playing?

FaZe, who recently announced the addition of babybay to their Valorant roster, are welcoming in some of the biggest names in esports to take part in their tournament.

As well as their fresh roster, they’ll be facing off against the likes of 100 Thieves, T1, Cloud9, TSM, and more. Here are the 16 teams competing: