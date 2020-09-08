How to watch €50k BLAST Valorant Ignition Series: Stream, schedule, more

BLAST are expanding outside of CS:GO and hosting their own Valorant Ignition Series event with some of the best teams in the world taking part. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

With the competitive Valorant scene taking shape as organizations from across the world build star-studded rosters, tournament organizers have also been trying to make headway with their own events.

Advertisement

Now, BLAST is following in the footsteps of Flashpoint, going from being a typically Counter-Strike: Global Offensive only event host to adding Valorant to their skillset.

They will be hosting their own European-based event, with a €50,000 prize pool, as four of the continent’s best teams will do battle on the near-future Earth to prove they’re best around. Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

When does BLAST's Valorant Ignition Series event start?

BLAST’s Valorant Ignition Series event will get underway on September 11 and run through September 13 – with every minute being broadcast live on Twitch.

G2, arguably the world’s best team, will no doubt be favorite to scoop the top prize. They do face stiff competition from both FunPlus Phoenix and Ninjas in Pyjamas – two rosters that have already proven that they’ve got what it takes to compete at the top.

They will also be joined by Team Liquid who are headed up by Counter-Strike legend Adil 'Scream' Benrlitom. Meaning that the weekend is primed for an explosive end to Europe's Ignition Series events!

Advertisement

BLAST Valorant Ignition Series: Stream

You’ll be able to watch all of the action on BLAST’s main Twitch channel. Secondary language streams will also likely be available from other channels too.

To make things easier for you, we’ve embedded the central stream below, so once the action gets underway, you won’t have to go anywhere else. You can just kick back, relax, and watch teams make exciting Jett plays.

BLAST VALORANT Ignition Series: Schedule & format

As already mentioned, G2 Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Liquid will be doing battle in BLAST’s event.

Advertisement

The format of the event will consist of a double-elimination best-of-three bracket, so it won’t be a case of scooping up a lucky win in a best-of-one. Teams will have to be consistent in order to win... especially in the Grand Final, where it becomes best-of-five. There will be a best-of-one Twitch showmatch between each of the matches listed below. So grab the popcorn, sit back and enjoy three days of pure Valorant action.

Below is the full schedule for all three days of Ignition Series matches.

Friday, September 11

Round Match PST EST BST CEST Upper Bracket Semifinals FunPlus Phoenix vs Ninjas in Pyjamas 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM 3:30 PM G2 Esports vs Team Liquid 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 12

Round Match PST EST BST CEST Lower Semifinal TBD vs TBD 6:30 AM 9:30 AM 2:30 PM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 13