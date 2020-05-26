Logo
Valorant

How to use the Spectre: Valorant weapon guide

Published: 26/May/2020 6:17 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 4:34

by Brad Norton
Riot Games / Dexerto

Share

If you prefer to take your gunfights from a closer range, Valorant’s Spectre is one of the best weapons you can grab. We’ve broken down the SMG so you can get the edge in your next match.

From snipers to shotguns, all 17 weapons in Valorant offer a wide array of gameplay opportunities, allowing you to play to your strengths in each round. 

If you have a tendency to play aggressively, flank constantly, or you’re just looking to half-buy, the Spectre is a fantastic option. Here’s every little detail about the powerful SMG, so that you can master it in no time.

What is the Spectre?

The Spectre is one of two SMG-type weapons in Valorant. Priced at 1,600 Creds, the Spectre offers a fast-firing, fully-automatic gun that is 1,300 creds cheaper than the two fully-automatic rifles in Valorant.

Designed for rapid sprays at a close range, the Spectre won’t be getting you cross-map eliminations anytime soon. But, if you’re able to flank around an enemy and get the first shots in, one spray from this SMG will likely close out the fight.

Spectre’s damage stats

The Spectre won’t be instantly ‘dinking’ enemies, though a close-range burst could see some rapid eliminations. Each shot from up close will deal 78 damage to the head. With a fire rate of 13.33 rounds per second (when you’re not aiming down sight), one quick spray to the dome can easily wipe out your opposition. 

With 30 rounds in each magazine, pick your bursts well as you’ll typically need to reload between each engagement. Spraying from afar is a surefire way to reduce your ammo count as damage drops off beyond 20 meters. Unless you’re firing in short bursts, getting up close is usually the best option.

Fortunately, the Spectre comes with an alternate method of fire to help control the recoil at a distance. Aiming down the sights will give you a slight zoom (1.15x), though the real benefit is in the “slight spread reduction.” The only real downside here is that aiming will drop the weapon’s fire rate to 12 rounds per second.

Spectre’s spray pattern

The Spectre has a rather unique spray pattern in Valorant. After the first handful of bullets, your reticle will be sent upwards rather dramatically. About 10 bullets into a spray and you’ll reach the maximum height of the recoil. However, the spray pattern doesn’t end here.

Your weapon will dip slightly to the right for a bullet or two, then snap sharply to the left. Continuing to fire here will see the Spectre alternating from left to right at intervals that can be near impossible to nail down.  At times the Spectre will stick to the left for half a second before returning. Other times it can veer left and almost instantly return back to the right.

One of the best ways to help control your spread is to simply lower your reticle mid-burst. Aiming for the head initially, then lowering to the mid-torso will see your bullets continue to deal maximum headshot damage throughout the spray.

When to buy the Spectre

At only 1,600 Creds, the Spectre is a reasonably affordable weapon… One that can be purchased until your economy is comfortable enough to support full-buy rounds with Rifles and Snipers aplenty.

If you’re looking for an eco-round, you’re still going to want a cheaper option most of the time. If you’re able to half-buy though, the Spectre is a fantastic choice. It makes a great second-round pickup if you’re looking to capitalise on a pistol-round win.

For Attacking teams, it allows you to get up close and catch enemies by surprise. For Defending teams, it can be a great way to find a few picks and stunt momentum without needing to dole out for a Vandal or Phantom.

It’s especially strong on close-quarters maps like Haven, but its weakness from long-range makes it slightly less viable on maps like Ascent. If you’re dueling with a Marshal or Guardian from long range, it’s probably not a duel you’ll win, At close-range, however, the advantage flips.

Best Agent to use the Spectre

While the Spectre is a well-rounded weapon in all manner of scenarios, it can be best utilized by aggressive Agents. If you’re flanking as Phoenix or Reyna, you’re going to want a weapon that can quickly spray down a few targets.

Omen is another agent who can make good use of the Spectre. Teleporting behind an enemy or baiting opponents into your smoke with a Spectre in hand allows opposition agents to be easily gunned down. Rather than a shotgun or a sidearm, the Spectre is one of the better options in Valorant.

Conversely, if you plan on bunkering down on a particular site with Brim’s smokes or Viper’s poison, the Spectre can come in handy there as well. As enemies push through your utility, it can be an effective tool to line up some mid-range shots.

Spectre tactics

The main thing to remember when using the Spectre is that it’s not a Rifle. While you can spray transfer to multiple targets, and occasionally find miracle picks from afar, it’s best used up close. Getting the jump on enemies could see them wiped out before they’re even able to turn and react.

Short bursts are where the weapon shines so try to equip one if you plan on flanking and being a pain in the enemy backline. Don’t pick the Spectre if you intend on holding a long sight-line for an entire round. 

Valorant

5 features Valorant desperately needs

Published: 23/Dec/2020 16:22 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 16:23

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Share

Valorant has become an FPS sensation since its release. The game is still in its infancy though, and there are a few features Valorant fans would love to see appear on Future Earth. We’ve listed our top five to get you thinking.

It’s safe to say that Valorant has had a pretty wild ride in its inaugural year. With Riot Games literally building from the ground upwards, the title has a successful, global esports scene and has become a staple for Twitch streamers.

While Riot has put in the hard yards to ensure Valorant’s success, there are still a few elements of the game that players would love to see improved. Here’s the five features we’d like to see added to Valorant.

Map selection

icebox valorant map
Riot Games
Valorant’s fifth map, Icebox, has created more problems than fixes.

When Icebox was announced as Valorant’s final answer to broadening the restricted map pool, fans went wild. The map’s arrival, though, left a lot of fans out in the cold.

While this doesn’t seem like a major issue (after all, it’s just about preference), the issue with Icebox is that players will happily dodge and drop from games instead of playing it. With the creases still needing to be ironed out regarding the consequences players dropping from Rated matches, this is a real issue.

One way around this would be to introduce a map selection system. While it may mean Icebox is relegated to the depths of the Valorant vault, it would help to solve the dropping problem while Riot organize a more definitive punishment system.

Being able to choose what maps you can or cannot play isn’t on Riot’s radar right now ⁠— citing high queue times ⁠— but players can still hold out hope that as more maps are added, their hand might be forced.

AFK punishment system

Sova standing in Bind defender spawn in Valorant
Riot Games
Joining a game and seeing a lifeless Agent standing in spawn is all too frequent.

Related to the point above, Riot really need to consider how best to punish misbehaving players. As with every game, there will be players who are determined to cause chaos, and it’s something that Valorant has become notorious for.

With discussions on Reddit regarding AFKs pointing to a DoTA 2 style system (if a player is AFK for five minutes their team can leave without penalty), Valorant’s devs are clearly struggling to create a working system.

Simply banning disconnecting and AFK players doesn’t work, because you need to take into account that not all regions have stable wifi. Riot devs have also pointed out that smurfing players are adapting and forming teams to make sure that they can AFK and save their colleagues ranks.

The whole issue is a vicious cycle that plagues games across every developer and genre, but in order to really attract and retain players on Future Earth, the dev team have a lot of work to do.

Replay system

Riot Games
With a replay system, you won’t need Cypher cams to admire your glorious gameplay.

One of the things that’s particularly frustrating about Valorant is that, in order to view your replays and past games, you have to record them yourself. This can take up a hefty chunk of your PC’s power, as well as just being an irritation to flick on and off between games.

It’s odd that Valorant hasn’t introduced something like this already, considering their flagship MOBA League of Legends allows you to download your matches, and other FPS’ like Overwatch have systems that let you view replays really easily.

Replays serve two purposes, the first being that they help players understand where they went wrong. Watching back your replays is a great way to improve on your own style, or to help inform your teammates where they may have gone wrong (politely, of course!)

The second purpose is that they’re just great to show off with. A sneaky little Twitter clip here and there can help build your profile online, as well as let you flex on the wider Valorant community. Fingers crossed we see this adaption soon.

In-game Rated tournaments

Riot Games
Clash would be a perfect addition to Valorant.

One of the best features added to League of Legends in recent years is Clash. While the in-game tournament system got off to a rocky start, having monthly tournaments in the game itself, with plenty of prizes on offer, has made coordinated play outside of third-party events much more enjoyable.

Valorant has a real chance to capitalize on this market in their own client. While services like FACEIT and ESEA exist for CS:GO, there’s nothing developed in-house by Valve. Riot can put up prizes like specific Player Cards and special weapon skins for players who participate and win — just like Clash.

With the Clash system, too, it wouldn’t just be pub-stomping from higher-ranked players. Players would be seeded into divisions against players of a similar rank to make for a competitive experience.

Understandably, a feature like this could be months ⁠– or even years ⁠– down the line. If it was eventually added, it would add another lay to Valorant’s competitive mode — giving players something to play for (even if you’re the cream of the crop).

Major fixes to sound design

Sova in Valorant
Riot Games
Valorant’s sound design needs a lot of fixing.

Valorant may look beautiful, but there’s a serious issue that a lot of people want fixed. Valorant’s sound design has left players hounding Riot for a fix, but as of yet there are still issues.

Sound in Valorant is a finicky beast. It’s often hard to tell when a player is walking to your left or right. Commonly, you just have to rely on map layouts and knowing what floors made what sound where.

A player running right on the edge of your sound radius can also sound just as loud as a player within touching distance. It really depends on the map layout, but it’s all a major issue regardless.

Looking at fixing sound design is obviously high on Riot’s priority list, and they’ve mentioned in the past they are already deep diving into the problem. However, until it’s fixed, players are going to be eternally confused as to how they got snuck up on, or why a certain player didn’t seemingly make any sound ⁠— or too much of it.

Have we missed something? If there’s something that you’re itching to see in Future Earth, be sure to let us know on Twitter @ValorantUpdates!