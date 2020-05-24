How to use the Operator: Valorant weapon guide

Valorant’s Operator is the most expensive weapon in the game, but is it worth it? We break down everything you need to know about the Sniper, so you’re fully equipped when going into battle!

Valorant is complete with weapons from various classifications, to support an array of playstyles. With 17 different guns to choose from in six different categories, what dictates which weapon you should buy?

In this guide, we’ll cover the Operator — detailing exactly why this weapon is worth its weight in gold and giving you all the necessary info needed so you can become Valorant’s ultimate marksman!

Advertisement

What is the Operator?

The Operator is one of two Snipers in Valorant. As the most expensive weapon in the game, you will have to save up your Creds to ensure that you can snag Valorant’s most lethal weapon.

While the Operator dishes out high damage at long-range, the small magazine size and relatively slow fire rate makes it difficult to become accustomed to at first. Although, given just how OP this weapon is, there’s plenty of reason to adjust your playstyle to suit the scoped rifle.

Advertisement

Operator’s damage stats

Similar to the Vandal, there is no drop-off distance in damage output. So if you hit an enemy in the head from across a Reactor Site or up close, you’re still going to deal 255 damage.

That said, the Operator will reward you for pinpoint accuracy. If you land a shot on the torso (150 damage) or above, you’ll secure the kill. But if you tag an enemy in the leg, you’ll only deal 127 damage.

Read more: Ultimate Valorant settings guide for the best performance

It’s for this reason that the weapon is very high-risk, high-reward — if you don’t land a shot on the upper body and your opponent is equipped with Heavy Shields (150 HP), you could get caught out by your opponent if they’re a quick draw. Take a look at the Operator’s weapon card below, to better understand the mechanics of the Sniper.

Advertisement

Operator’s hip-fire & movement accuracy

Being a scoped weapon at its core, the Operator’s hip fire is not its forte. Given that your alternative fire (bound to Mouse 2 by default) equips you with a 2.5 and 5x zoom, this should always be your go-to when trying to land a kill.

In the video below, it’s evident that the Operator’s hip-fire accuracy is non-existent and is entirely random — the further an enemy is away, the greater the spread of bullet displacement. That said, if an enemy literally jams themselves up against the barrel of your gun, a hip-fire kill at point-blank is almost guaranteed.

Right at the beginning of the clip, notice that a small red dot appears in the center of your scope — this is important for all Snipers. This signifies that you’re standing still and will, therefore, have no movement inaccuracy. If you move while trying to fire your shot, it will scatter in the direction of your movement.

Advertisement

When to buy the Operator

Coming in at 4,500 Credits, the Operator is a significant investment for you and your team. With that in mind, this will only be a weapon you want to invest in when your whole team is on a buy round.

When on Attack, the Operator is difficult to utilize to its full potential (due to its movement inaccuracy. On Defense, this weapon really comes into its own, granting players an easy way of holding down key chokepoints — picture holding down A-Main on Split or B-Long on Bind (you’ll often find Snipers posted up in these locations).

Best Agent to use the Operator

With the Operator, your position on the map is key. Leave yourself out in the open or in a predictable spot and you’ll find that your opposite number will bait out your first shot and then swoop in for an easy kill.

With that said, you’ll want to try and get into spots that are hard to predict, and Omen is the perfect Agent for the job. With their Shrouded Step, Omen can use verticality to their advantage and make it difficult for their enemies to predict where they are.

Try posting up on top of the center box inside Reactor Site B on Haven by teleporting with Omen — this will give you a split-second advantage on anyone peeking from Window in mid-map.

Combine the above strat with the fact that Omen has their Paranoia (perfect for peeking around corners) alongside two shadow orbs which can be used to obscure enemy vision, and this Agent is certainly the perfect man (or shadow?) for the job.

Operator tactics

It goes without saying that while getting picks with the Operator is great, players doing so want to grant themselves the best chance of survival possible… After all, no one wants to flush 4,500 Creds down the drain.

With that in mind, you’ll generally want to adopt a patient playstyle that allows you to sit back and use your range to your advantage.

To avoid being left out in the open, it’s essential that you hug your walls and keep your line-of-sight restricted to a small field of view.

If you prefer to take the game to your enemy, try using a weapon that supports more of a gung-ho playstyle, like the Vandal or Spectre!