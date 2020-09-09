How to use boost exploit to jump higher in Valorant

Valorant players looking to gain a high ground advantage over their opponents should take note of a special tech that has been recently discovered.

Gaining a vertical edge over your adversaries can help immensely in a tactical shooter such as Valorant, because you have much more to shoot at and view while giving your opposition little to work with.

Advertisement

In a new video by Reddit user 'kratzk0pp,' the player revealed he was going to be starting a series where he showcased new tricks he had been using in higher ELO matches.

The first major trick he wanted to share is how to jump higher as any agent in the game. Whether or not Riot intended this to be possible remains to be seen, but considering the steps required, there’s a chance it gets patched out in the future.

Advertisement

To perform this boost, there are three steps you must follow. First, you’re supposed to stand on a tiny ridge.

Read More: Valorant Initiator Agent Chenoa would be perfect for Episode 2

Next, you jump and hold crouch. Finally, release the crouch key as soon as you hit the object you want to jump on.

“You need to release the crouch key in the very moment you hit the object you want to jump on. That's a major difference to what you know from other games. A simple crouch jump as you know it won't work,” he further explained in the comments.

Advertisement

That’s it. If you’ve performed all the steps right, you will have boosted yourself up. This can come in super handy too, as kratzk0pp demonstrated with further video examples.

You can combine it with a bunny hop, gain the high ground and quickly snipe foes or even use it in conjunction with a Sage wall. This can create some nice opportunities to surprise your opponents who will never see you coming.

As we said, it’s always possible that Riot patches this jump - but until they do, taking advantage of the boost can be the difference between winning and losing. Practice it while you can.