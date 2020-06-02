How to play as Phoenix: Valorant's fiery Duelist Agent

Phoenix is Valorant's hot-headed Duelist, who can literally change the landscape of a round with the snap of his fingers. But what is it about the British Agent that makes him so special? Let's take a look...

Consider yourself a bit of an entry fragger? Or just have a gung-ho playstyle that often puts you in the thick of the action? Look no further than Phoenix. The fiery Duelist sports an impressive utility that can benefit your team on both Attack and Defense!

If you find yourself asking what sets Phoenix apart from the other Duelists in Valorant, this guide will attempt to answer that. We delve into the specifics of the Agent and break down everything that you need to know, to have you throwing curveballs at your enemies in no time.

Phoenix’s abilities

Phoenix’s abilities are all fire-based, so it’s no surprise that in ‘Hot Hands’ he has a skill similar to a Molotov grenade in other games. His Signature Ability ‘Curveball’ allows him to blind opponents, by curving a flare orb either to left (Mouse 1) or the right (Mouse 2) — ideal for catching an enemy off-guard around a corner!

Ability 1 — Blaze (200 Creds): EQUIP a flame wall. FIRE to create a line of flame that moves forward, creating a wall of fire that blocks vision and damages players passing through it. HOLD FIRE to bend the wall in the direction of your crosshair.

Ability 2 — Curveball (200 Creds): EQUIP a flare orb that takes a curving path and detonates shortly after throwing. FIRE to curve the flare orb to the left, detonating and blinding any player who sees the orb. ALTERNATE FIRE to curve the flare orb to the right.

Signature Ability — Hot Hands (1 free): EQUIP a fireball. FIRE to throw a fireball that explodes after a set amount of time or upon hitting the ground, creating a lingering fire zone that damages enemies.

Ultimate Ability — Run it Back (6 Points): INSTANTLY place a marker at Phoenix's location. While this ability is active, dying or allowing the timer to expire will end this ability and bring Phoenix back to this location with full health.

Phoenix's Blaze ability will throw up a flame wall, which will segment the map so you can push with your remaining abilities and really take the fight to your foes.

On paper, Phoenix is a Jack of all trades. But his most powerful ability is undeniably his Ultimate. 'Run it Back' temporarily grants the Agent a free life, during which he can act without consequences, as when it expires he’ll be returned to wherever he started with full health — even if he dies during it. This is perfect for an aggressive play into a Reactor Site that would otherwise be punished.

Phoenix gameplay

As one of Valorant's resident Duelists, it’s no surprise that Phoenix is at his best when battling enemies head-on. That doesn’t mean that smart play won’t be rewarded, though. By making the most of his utility, Phoenix can not only gain major advantages in a one-versus-one, but also remain almost entirely self-sufficient by being able to take territory, hold that space, and even heal himself alone.

At 4:13 in the embedded video above, former Counter-Strike pro, Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez, shows exactly how effective Phoenix's Ultimate is. Suspecting that the enemies would be pushing from A-Short on Bind, Maniac tapped into his Ultimate to counter-aggress without the consequences.

By granting himself a free life and taking the fight to his opponents, he takes his team from a 3v3 to a 3v1 situation — changing the tide of the round in his team's favor. Be careful where you deploy it, though, as if your enemy is the quicker draw, you might be caught with your pants down when you respawn on your marker.

Phoenix really comes into his own when you combine his abilities. At 2:31, Maniac uses Blaze to create a curved flame wall (which acts as the perfect barricade between him and A-Bath on Bind). After this dies down, the CS legend uses Hot Hands to prevent the enemy from pushing just when they think the coast is clear!

Dexerto’s take: Perfect for aggressive players!

As Maniac explains, Phoenix is perfect for those who want to play with aggression. His Curveballs are perfect for advancing into enemy territory, allowing him to blind enemies holding angles before moving around corners and take much more favorable peeks.

Without a doubt, Phoenix's Ultimate is the most handy tool in his arsenal... Plays that should be high-risk/high-reward can be made without the risk! Phoenix can also use it to make a solo entry into an enemy-controlled area, and then trade with his own 'death' if he’s unable to win the duel the first time around.

So, that just about wraps up everything you need to know about Phoenix. If you plan on being the first one into a Reactor Site for your team, Phoenix is definitely your go-to Agent.