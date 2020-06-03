How to play as Omen: Valorant's shadow-hunting Controller Agent

Omen is unlike any other Agent in Valorant. The Controller can utilize the shadows to hunt his prey, while being able to manipulate both space and time. But does that make him one of Future Earth's most deadly assassins? Let's find out.

Omen is described as Valorant's resident 'shadow hunter.' With a mysterious backstory and an equally interesting set of abilities to match, the stealthy Controller Agent should tick most of the boxes for players looks to manipulate the battlefield to suit.

There's no doubt that Omen is difficult to master, but once you get the knack of when and where to use his utility, you'll find yourself asking why you didn't use the hooded assailant earlier.

Omen's abilities

On the whole, Omen's abilities revolve around being able to support his team's strategy, while keeping the enemy on their toes by constantly leaving them guessing on the shadowy figure's whereabouts.

Ability 1 — Shrouded Step (100 Creds): EQUIP a shadow walk ability and see its range indicator. FIRE to begin a brief channel, then teleport to the marked location.

Ability 2 — Paranoia (200 Creds): INSTANTLY fire a shadow projectile forward, briefly reducing the vision range of all players it touches. This projectile can pass straight through walls.

Signature Ability — Dark Cover (2 free): EQUIP a shadow orb and see its range indicator. FIRE to throw the shadow orb to the marked location, creating a long-lasting shadow sphere that blocks vision. HOLD ALTERNATE FIRE while targeting to move the marker further away. HOLD the ability key while targeting to move the marker closer.

Ultimate Ability — From the Shadows (7 Points): EQUIP a tactical map. FIRE to begin teleporting to the selected location. While teleporting, Omen will appear as a Shade that can be destroyed by an enemy to cancel his teleport.

First off, let's address the elephant in the room. Omen's Ultimate Ability is fantastic, if used correctly...

But be warned, doing so is like mastering a fine art. If you teleport during the early stages of a round, the enemy team will hear the global voice quip, which will make you an easy target.

So with that in mind, Omen's Ultimate is best used to get behind enemy lines while the chaos ensues... So if your team is making a lot of noise on a Reactor Site, use 'From the Shadows' to catch the enemy off-guard.

Omen gameplay

Counter-Strike legend, Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez, showed just how effective Omen can be, while also touching on the complications of dealing with some of his abilities.

Right from the get-go in the video above, it's clear that one of Omen's biggest assets is the added verticality given through his Shrouded Step.

At 0:45, Maniac hops on top of the boxes at Reactor Site B on Haven, moments before an enemy comes around the corner. Being up higher than his opposite number, the CS pro avoids being pre-fired and lands an easy kill.

Aside from the movement aspect, Omen is also an Agent that will also compliment a more patient playstyle. At 3:19, Maniac uses the Controller's Shrouded Step and Dark Cover abilities to out-maneuver the enemy Viper, who had deployed their 'Viper's Pit' Ultimate.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, he throws two shadow orbs down onto the Reactor Site to obscure his enemy's vision. As he drops down from the box, the Dark Cover buys Maniac just enough time to make light work of the Viper and secure the round.

Dexerto’s take: Valorant's Jack of all trades

While on the face of things, Omen might look pretty overpowered, it's worth noting that the Agent's steep learning curve will make them difficult to master at first.

A perfect example of this is with his Shrouded Step... While on paper, it is an extremely handy tool, your opponents will hear the audio cue of you deploying it if they're nearby — a range you can only learn through experience of playing the character.

One extremely handy use for Omen's shadow walk ability, is that you can use it to dodge enemy traps. Imagine a situation where Cypher's Trapwire is the only thing standing between you and a clear path to a Reactor Site. Well with Omen's Shrouded Step, you can teleport past the trap without setting it off — still maintaining the element of surprise!

So, while some players might be able to ramp up their aggression with Omen’s mobility, the character is best used as a disruptor to set up teammates. If playing mind games with your enemies is your forte, then Omen is the Agent for you.