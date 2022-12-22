How to get your 2022 Valorant recap VALFlashback

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Want to find out who was your most played agent in VALORANT last year, or what was your go-to map? Well, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got things in order for the VALFlashback recap.

2022 has been a pretty big year for Valorant as Riot Games’ 5v5 shooter has taken a few steps forward and really cemented itself as a mainstay in the gaming sphere.

The year saw the arrival of three new agents, as well as a new map in the form of Pearl, and of course, plenty of eye-catching skin bundles. With 2023 on the horizon, Riot have already gotten a few changes planned for the new year, including the return of Split once the 6.0 goes live.

Article continues after ad

Before we get there, though, they’re giving players the chance to reflect on the year with the VALFlashback – a personalized recap of everything you’ve done on Future Earth. So, here’s what you need to know.

How to get VALFlashback – 2022 Valorant player recap

That’s right, Riot are following in the path of the likes of Spotify Wrapped by giving players a personal recap for the last 12 months.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They’ve already revealed that Reyna was the most-played character across the community for 2022, so we can expect to find things like who you played the most, what your overall KDA was, which map you performed best on, and those times when you may have bottom fragged. There’s no shame in that, we all do it.

Article continues after ad

To get your hands on this VALFlashback recap, you just need to make sure your Riot Games account allows you to receive emails from Riot before December 26. They’ll be sending them out after that, but there’s no date confirmed just yet.

Head over to Riot Games’ account page Log in with your Riot Games account if you’re not already signed in Head down to Communication Preferences Make sure you have the box ticked to receive emails from Riot Wait until Riot sends out the VALFlashback recaps!

As noted, there will likely be a whole host of stats thrown at you, and they’ll be plenty to brag about to your Valorant pals.

Just keep an eye on those email inboxes for Riot’s not-so-secret Christmas present. Or New Year’s present, whenever they decide to send the VALFlashback out.