How to get Valorant’s ‘Exquisitely Wrapped’ free Christmas reward

Valorant’s Christmas celebration is finally upon us, and players can scoop the new Exquisitely Wrapped Christmas gun buddy to decorate their Snowfall skins.

Sure, the weather outside may be frightful, but that just gives Valorant players the perfect excuse to stay indoors and focus on grinding Chamber’s Agent contract.

Players will be able to celebrate the season in style with the return of the fun-filled Snowball Fight, as well as the stunning new Snowfall skins.

It turns out that the festive fiesta doesn’t end there, though, as Riot are giving players an adorable present-shaped gun buddy as an early Christmas gift. So, here’s how to get it.

Advertisement

How to get Valorant Christmas gun buddy

If you’re looking to wake up and see this cute little present under your tree, thankfully the steps to getting it are pretty straightforward.

As it’s a login reward, all players will be granted the free gift, as long as you login during the allotted period. All you’ll have to do is:

Log into Valorant. A pop up will show the Gun Buddy on one of your weapons, reading “Happy Holidays. Check out your new Gun Buddy.” Click “Okay.” Go to the “Arsenal” tab. Select the weapon you want to put your Buddy on. Choose the “Gun Buddy” tab at the top of the screen. Scroll through until you find the “Exquisitely Wrapped” buddy, then equip it.

Riot haven’t confirmed whether or not there’s a set time limit to receive this gift, but they have confirmed that it may take a little while to pop up in your inventory. After all, Valoranta has quite a few presents to be given out!

Advertisement

If you’re stuck waiting, make sure you try out Snowball Fight. This chaotic Christmas LTM allows you to fire huge snowballs at one another on the snow-capped vista of Icebox, and features a host of upgrades that’ll help you “sleigh” the competition.

So that’s how to claim Valorant’s 2021 Exquisitely Wrapped Christmas Gun Buddy! Looking to deck the halls with the blood of your enemies? Be sure to check out our list of Valorant guides:

What is the Night.Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Is Valorant on Mac? | How many people play Valorant? | Pro Valorant settings guide for the best performance | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | How to level up fast in Valorant | How to change your Valorant name |