How to fix Valorant voice chat not working

When voice chat isn’t working you’re at disadvantage, especially in competitive games. Here’s a guide on how you can quickly fix Valorant’s voice chat if you’re having issues.

Communication is crucial in competitive gaming when you’re trying to win, and that of course carries over to Riot Games’ 5v5 FPS title, Valorant.

Most of the time, games will have their own comms systems – like voice and text chat – but there are common hiccups that you’ll encounter when trying to use them.

From your microphone not working to you not being able to hear your teammates, it’s understandably frustrating when you find Valorant’s voice chat not working. We’ve got various fixes that will get you talking quickly.

Valorant settings

If you’re unable to hear your teammates, or they’re unable to hear you, the first thing you should check is your Valorant audio settings. You can get to your settings by:

Clicking on the cog icon in the menu -> Head over to settings. Click on Audio settings.

From here, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the correct output and input devices selected. The output device is the headset or speakers you are using to hear audio. For the input device, you need to select the name of the microphone that you want others to hear you through.

You’ll also want to make sure you have party and team voice chat enabled with suitable key binds that are easy to reach while playing. We’d advise using the buttons on the side of your mouse if you have them. If your teammates are still unable to hear you, or you’re too quiet, adjust the mic volume setting accordingly.

Input and output devices

If you can’t find the correct input and output devices when choosing them in Valorant, you may have unintentionally disabled them in Windows. To correct this:

Open the Windows menu. Navigate to settings. Click on system and go to sound settings.

Here, head to manage sound devices, which you’ll find all the input and output devices you can use. Make sure that the input and output devices that you’re wanting to use are all enabled. We’d recommend disabling all the other sound devices that you’re not actively using so you don’t mistakingly choose them in-game.

Run Valorant as administrator

A quick, but simple fix to Valorant’s voice chat not working is to run the game as administrator.

Right-click on Valorant when launching. Run as Administrator. Allow your device to open as Administrator.

Running a game as an administrator may give the game permissions it wouldn’t otherwise have.

After these various changes, your audio should be in full order and working as expected.