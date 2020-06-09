How to fix Valorant Error Code 7 and 29

Encountering Error Code 7 or Error Code 29 in Valorant? You’re not alone with this issue and thankfully there are a few simple steps you can try in order to fix these problems and get right back into the grind.

The last thing anyone wants to see when hopping online is an error message. It can completely kill the mood and spoil your next gaming session. Since the release of Valorant on June 2, a few of the most prominent issues have been preventing players from loading in altogether.

Error Code 7 and Error Code 29 may have stopped you from clicking heads in the past, but here is a quick rundown on how to fix the problems if they appear again.

How to fix Error Code 7 in Valorant

While dozens of unique error codes exist in Riot’s FPS title, this particular issue revolves around your connection to the Valorant’s servers.

Upon booting up the program you may notice an error message that outlines problems with the “social panel and logins for some players.” A permanent fix is being developed, but in the meantime, there are a few workarounds for the issue.

For starters, try restarting your game for a simple fix. It may seem obvious but there’s a good chance a second attempt at loading the game will work.

If your connection is still not working, the next step is to entirely restart your computer. Once your hardware is back online, try to open Valorant and connect once again. Double-check your network status if the game refuses to open after a full restart. It’s likely your internet connection is the cause of the error. If all of the above fails, there’s nothing left to do but wait this one out. A permanent fix is in the works, though there’s no ETA when it will be deployed. Riot’s servers have been hit offline a number of times since the full release of Valorant, so a number of kinks are certainly still being worked out.

How to fix Error Code 29 in Valorant

This specific issue is a little more intricate than Error Code 7. If you’re running any form of antivirus software on your gaming rig, you may have encountered Error Code 29. That’s because this problem stems from an issue where your firewall prevents Valorant from loading properly.

There are a few key things to consider before trying to relaunch the game if you run into this error. Firstly, look over your antivirus program and ensure that Valorant isn’t appearing as a threat. You can then try booting the game as the administrator on your PC. If these simple tips fail, use our step by step guide below to get Valorant through your firewall.

Use the Windows search bar and input: ‘Allow an app through Windows Firewall.’ From this section of the control panel, click ‘change settings’ at the top of the window. Then make sure you ‘allow another app.’ Simply find the location of your Valorant install and click OK to ensure that it’s added as a new app. You’ll want to do the same for Valorant’s anti-cheat software and the Launcher as well. Find the Vanguard file along with Riot’s launcher and click OK on those applications as well. Check all boxes for all three programs under the ‘Firewall exceptions’ category and click OK. All components should now be passed through your Firewall in order to avoid Error Code 29.

We’re still early into the lifecycle of Valorant so connectivity issues are bound to appear. Despite the seven-week beta, these particular error codes have remained an issue through the game’s full release, however.

Hopefully, with the steps outlined above, you’ll be spawning into combat and clicking heads in no time.