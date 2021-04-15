How to drop the Spike in Valorant - Dexerto

If you’ve ever experienced the panic associated with accidentally picking up the Spike in Valorant, we’ve got a step-by-step guide for how to drop it. Don’t worry, it’s very simple.

Picture the moment: your Valorant squad is on match point against an enemy who is only a couple of rounds from snatching the crown. You’re not the kind of player to plant the Spike, but in your excitement, you pick it up by mistake.

This has probably happened to every one of us at some point, and while you can just roll with it and hope for the best, you can also pass the explosive on to a much more willing member of your team.

Here’s how to drop the Spike in Valorant and avoid the panic.

Picking up the Spike by accident is pretty easy to do, but dropping it is just as easy if you follow these simple steps.

How to drop Spike

Equip the Spike using “4.” Drop it using “G.” Don’t pick it up again.

If you want to hand it off to a specific player, make sure you’re standing next to them. When it drops, you “throw” it to them and they then have it added to their inventory.

There’s a couple of things to remember, though. If you’re going to drop the all-important bomb, make sure you do it in a safe location. Dropping it randomly will let your enemies set up around it, which is made much easier by the announcer giving away its location.

It’s also important to remember that “G” is the default keybind for dropping a weapon. So, make sure you’ve got it equipped otherwise you risk dropping that Singularity Phantom for the enemy team to steal and mow you down with.

You can always change the binding for both equipping, and dropping the Spike in the settings. So if these binds don’t feel natural to you, you can switch them out for something more comfortable. Just be careful not to assign it to something already in use, or you’ll be equipping the Spike at the worst possible moment, and not realize it.

Dropping the Spike is thankfully a pretty painless process, so next time you snatch it by mistake just take a few deep breaths and remember: 4 then G.