How Sentinels can bounce back to win Valorant Champions

After a rough showing at Valorant Masters Berlin, here’s how the NA giants at Sentinels can rebound with a few key tweaks to contend for the Valorant Champions trophy.

While Sentinels were on top of the world for much of the past year, it all came crashing down at Valorant Masters Berlin. An early exit in the quarterfinals marked one of their weakest showings to date, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

Valorant commentator Alan ‘IHOLDSHIFT’ Donofrio explains how the NA stars can take inspiration from the likes of Hiko at 100 Thieves to rebound and take out the top spot at Valorant Champions.

