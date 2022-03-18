How a 17-Year-Old Came From Nowhere to Dominate Valorant

17-year-old Valorant prodigy Trent ‘trent’ Cairns has stormed onto the scene with The Guard this year, and the roster has lofty ambitions for the future.

NA Valorant has some of the most recognizable names in the competitive scene from Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin to Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo.

However, a young new talent in trent has risen out of nowhere this year and he’s already established himself as one of the best support players in the region.

With him and the rest of The Guard roster looking like a force to be reckoned with, who knows what the team is capable of achieving.

