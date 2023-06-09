Hilarious Valorant “hot mic” bug is letting teammates overhear awkward conversations

A Valorant “hot mic” bug is allowing players to listen in on their teammates’ awkward conversations happening outside of the game.

By default, to use your in-game mic to speak to your teammates in Valorant team chat, it is bound to the V key and normally on push-to-talk (PTT).

But recently, roughly after the most latest update, patch 6.11, there has been a new bug going around. One named the “hot mic” bug as it sees players’ mics become toggled on by default. Meaning once you press your mic button, you’ll need to press it again to turn it off.

However, it can be hard to realize in the heat of the moment if you’ve been hit with the issue. After all the voice chat column is off to the side of the HUD, and players have built up muscle memory of holding down their mic button to speak. Naturally, this has led to some hilariously awkward moments already.

Valorant streamer tokibbi has a very good example of the bug in action. In a clip she shared around, you can see her talk to her Twitch chat about her haircut. All the while, her teammates were in on the convo, getting all kinds of details on her new haircut.

Her teammates would eventually tell her she was on mic, to which she was obviously embarrassed. Attempting to save face, she explains she was “talking to my little sister on Facetime”.

And this is not the only instance for tokibbi and others. A Valorant streamer, GetEmGurl also showed a clip of her unintentionally “hot mic-ing” while her teammates were clutching.

Many pros and content creators are seeing the funny side to the bug, with Evil Geniuses’ Ethan calling it “the best thing that’s ever been added”. Saying it’s endless entertainment every game.

And WestJett, a Valorant streamer jokingly said, “The Valorant hot mic should be a feature to be honest. Helps you realize who the two face motherf***ers are. I got more respect for the toxic and proud types than the nerds who just shit talk with their duo in call.”

As of writing, Riot has not issued a fix for the bug. There is no temporary fix, thus, the only way to make sure you’re not “hot mic-ing” is to pay attention to the voice chat. Or just mute yourself.