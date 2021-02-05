Logo
Valorant

Hidden Brimstone nerf in Valorant patch 2.02 has players confused

Published: 5/Feb/2021 6:54

by Andrew Amos
Brimstone in Valorant
Riot Games

Share

Brimstone

Brimstone has been seeing a lot of love in Valorant recently. However, in patch 2.02, Riot fixed up a “bug” with his smokes that many players are qualifying as a nerf to the Agent, and they’re not quite sure why the change was made.

Valorant Episode 2 has been kind to Brimstone mains. The major buffs to his kit shipped in Valorant patch 2.00 have elevated the American Controller up the tier lists.

However, Riot are also more keenly aware of his potential power now. So, when Valorant patch 2.02 came around, they finally got around to squishing a “bug” that had existed since the game’s beta. Except, that “bug” has now become a contentious point in the community.

Brimstone in Valorant
Riot Games
Brimstone’s smokes were altered in Valorant patch 2.02, but the changes weren’t widely publicized.

The change Riot made in the update “fixed an issue where various abilities did not work inside Brimstone and Jett’s smoke, even when they were visible to their target.”

This included Raze’s Boom Bot, and Sova’s Recon Bolt. Previously, players could hide in the dense smokes away from the vision-granting abilities, even if they were dropped into the smoke. However, that’s not the case anymore.

The change being pinned in the “bug fixes” section, despite drastically changing how players play around these Agents, has confused the community.

“These abilities don’t completely negate the smoke, they just see the same way a player does inside the smoke (instead of the smoke completely blinding them),” developer Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm told players on Reddit.

“A sonar dart inside of a smoke will not reveal you if you are outside it, and vice versa, but if you are both inside of the smoke together, it can reveal you. We’ve been testing this change internally for a while though and it was very much an intentional change to ship.”

Card

However, in the future, Riot has pledged to be more transparent with players about game-altering changes like these. Hiding this ⁠— along with the flash color changes ⁠— in the bug fixes section meant players didn’t soak it up as much.

“This and the flash VFX changes were in the bug fixes section this time around, and could have probably used some more explanation around our philosophies behind them, similar to the ‘normal’ balance changes we shipped,” he added.

There’s no hope of the change to Brimstone smokes getting reverted, which will impact how players use them. However, players should hopefully be more aware of it going forward.

Gaming

Outriders: release date, gameplay, trailer, classes, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 5:37

by Andrew Amos
Outriders header
Square Enix

Share

Outriders is set to launch in 2021. We’ve got everything you need to know about the title, including when you can get your hands on it, what platforms it’s on, and what to expect gameplay-wise.

Outriders is developed by People Can Fly, the studio behind Gears of War, and will be published by giant Square Enix.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the third-person shooter RPG, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Contents

Outriders release date

Outriders is set for release on April 1, 2021 ⁠— and no, that is not an out-of-season April Fool’s joke. Preorders are now open on Steam (PC), PlayStation, and Xbox for both the Day One Edition, as well as the Digital Standard.

The Day One Edition of Outriders contains The Hell’s Rangers gear sets, 11 unique guns, and truck mods and decals. That’s on top of a copy of the game, of course.

If you want to get your hands on it early though, a demo version is opening up on February 25, 2021. More details on that will be released closer to the date.

Outriders characters
Square Enix
You can play Outriders by yourself, or get a couple of mates to drop onto Enoch with.

Outriders trailers & gameplay

There’s been a couple of snippets of Outriders players have seen in trailers, as well as gameplay footage. Creators have had their hands on the game since July 2020, and soon everyone will.

Here’s a few videos to whet your appetite for Outriders’ release.

What is Outriders about?

Outriders is a co-op shooter set in a sci-fi universe. Take a journey around the hostile planet of Enoch, tracing down a mysterious signal from First City and beyond. The game is set to be expansive, allowing players to pour countless hours into it.

It has elements of RPGs too, with players being able to build characters and classes to suit their playstyle. If you don’t have any friends to play with, you can still run around solo and the game won’t drastically change.

Four playable classes: Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer, Trickster

Players can choose one of the four classes when they start a new character in Outriders. Each class has a different set of skills, starting with one, and leveling up more along the way. A maximum of three can be equipped at one time, however.

  • Devastator: A close-range class that is designed to take damage and lead from the front.
  • Pyromancer: A mid-range class that can turn up the heat on the battlefield.
  • Technomancer: A long-range support class that can heal allies.
  • Trickster: A close-range, assassin-style class that can bend space and time.

With six character selection slots, be sure to try out each one to find your favorite.