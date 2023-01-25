Global Esports founder claims Tier 1 NA Valorant pros are making $40K a month

Global Esports founder Dr. Rushindra Sinha has claimed in a tweet that Tier 1 NA Valorant pros are earning a staggering amount, in some cases up to $40,000 each and every month.

With NA pros allegedly earning roughly $35,000 to $40,000 per month, around $420,000 to $480,000 per year. The average EU player also appears to be earning roughly $10,000 to $12,000 per month, around $120,000 to $144,000 per year. The most a player is being paid in EU, based on his intel, is apparently $25,000 per month, or around $325,000 per year.

But Sinha does point out this is only referring to the top echelon of players who not only compete on behalf of their organization but also help elevate their presence on social media too, as big stars in the space. This usually means a player’s worth as a content creator and brand is also a big factor in determining their salary.

The Global Esports founder also addressed players in the lower Tiers, such as Tier 1.5, 2, and 3, claiming they are being paid significantly less. This most likely refers to players who would typically compete in VCT’s Ascension and Challengers leagues, but not regularly see international play.

Sinha chimed in on the eye-popping salaries, adding: “NA/EU salaries scale based on ‘projected’ monetization which is also an unrealistic expectation for most orgs.”

The revealing tweet was a reply to a previous post he made saying, “If only people knew the average salaries of Tier 1 players in NA / EU.”

The instigating post was in reference to former Sentinels star sinatraa reportedly getting an open offer by Indian team Gods Reign to play for them in India for $12,000 a month. Totaling $144,000 per year.

The amount of money Sinha claims Tier 1 players make must be taken with a grain of salt, however. For one, the tweet itself is just a cropped screenshot of a text message. And there’s also no telling for certain what currency is in focus for both NA or EU players. Moreover, it also seemingly fails to account for stream earnings or prize winnings a player can get from events throughout the year.