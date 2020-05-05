Gen.G dominate $25K T1 Valorant Invitational – recap, final placements

Gen.G’s newly-announced Valorant roster has entered the competitive scene with a bang, cruising through the upper bracket of T1’s $25K Valorant Invitational to score their first major victory in Riot's new title.

While Valorant is still early into its Closed Beta period, tournaments have been popping up with great frequency as teams look to get an initial edge on the competition. T1’s $25K Invitational brought together some of the best players across the North American region and the results were closer than ever.

From Team Shroud to the Sentinels, many of the most popular FPS esports veterans collided in the stacked, double-elimination tournament. Here’s how all the action unfolded during the May 4 event.

Recap of the T1 Valorant Invitational

The tournament started with a swift set of 2-0 matchups as Gen.G, mouseSpaz, Sentinels, and Team Brax all punched their tickets to the second round in the upper bracket. Team Shroud was among the first to drop into the lower bracket, though they fended off two more opponents before being knocked out by mouseSpaz.

Sentinels only found a single series win throughout the invitational, despite filling the fifth spot on their team with former Apex Legends pro, Dizzy.

Failing to drop a single map throughout the entire upper bracket, however, it was Gen.G that eventually took home the first-place prize in dominant fashion.

The newly announced squad faced some tough competition in Team Brax throughout the Grand Finals, losing the first map in the series. But they closed things out with a 13-11 win in the next map to lock in the top spot.

The new team on the block take it home.@GenG come out with the victory in NAIL-BITER Grand Final of the T1 x @nerdstgamers Valorant Invitational, presented by @mikeandike! pic.twitter.com/iwLzeNNnyX — T1 (@T1) May 5, 2020

T1 Valorant Invitational Final Results

Place Team Prize Money 1st Gen.G $25,000 2nd Team Brax - 3rd mouseSpaz - 4th Team Shroud - 5th Sentinels - 5th Team Sonii - 7th Prospects - 7th Team Kurt -

T1 Valorant tournament streams

While a wide array of popular content creators and professional players were in the mix, a hub stream on the T1 Twitch channel kept on top of the action. Hosted by Alex ‘GoldenBoy’ Mendez and Chris ‘Puckett’ Puckett, you can catch up on the full broadcast below.

We've also embedded a few individual streams so that you can rewatch from the perspective of your favorite competitors.

Who played in the T1 Valorant Invitational event?

Six teams were invited by T1 directly for the event, while another two squads rounded out the list after earning their way in through Open Qualifiers.

Stacked rosters turned up for the tournament, with pros ranging in a variety of competitive backgrounds from Overwatch and CSGO to Apex Legends.

2019 Overwatch League MVP, Sinatraa, competed alongside his newly announced Sentinels roster. While CSGO veterans in shroud and Brax, captained their own teams through the event. A full list of competitors can be found below.

Team Roster T1 Brax, AzK, Crashies, EliGE, Skadoodle Team Shroud Shroud, n0thing, Hiko, just9n, Relkys Sentinels Sinatraa, ShahZaM, SicK, Zombs, Dizzy MouseSpaz Wardell, Subroza, reltuC, drone, hazed Prospects Cp2, Church, JoshRT, BabyJ, winsum Team Sonii Sonii, StrongLegs, Swisher, Anger, Thief Team Kurt Kurt, kaboose, witmer, ultra, vow Gen. G Effys, MkaeL, Guimond, HUYNH, PLAYER 1

As Valorant continues its Closed Beta, there will be plenty of events for competitive fans to look out for. But it was Gen. G who took the T1 Invitational by storm on the very day of their announcement.

Keep your eyes peeled for future tournaments as the Valorant scene continues to ramp up.