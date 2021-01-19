 Game-breaking Valorant glitch makes abilities worthless on Ascent - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Game-breaking Valorant glitch makes abilities worthless on Ascent

Published: 19/Jan/2021 13:57

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Cypher Ascent
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Episode 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches, but this issue sees multiple Agent abilities literally fall through the ground on Ascent. 

While Episode 2 has dropped a whole collection of exciting new content, we’re starting to see an extensive collection of bugs appearing on Future Earth too.

Players have mainly been experiencing issue with the game’s newest Agent, Yoru, whose Gatecrash has caused players both to take unnecessary fall damage, as well as emerge from the rip only to die a moment later.

It makes sense that Yoru might have some teething issues, but a new glitch has pretty devastating consequences for all the game’s Agents.

valorant riot games yoru gatecrash bug
Riot Games
Yoru’s been having some issues, but it seems like he’s not the only one.

Valorant glitch sends abilities through the ground

In a series of Twitter clips, OCE caster Crashmaaate notices a bizarre glitch in the game’s system that is making abilities drop below the designated floor.

Playing Phoenix on Ascent, he’s seen tossing out the Agent’s Hot Hand ability only for it to drop through the ground, rendering it completely useless. While the first video shows this happen by accident, a second clip in a custom game shows that this wasn’t just a one off.

A follow up Tweet notes that he “messed around on some other Agents” and experienced a similar issue. The list includes every Agent from Killjoy to Raze, bringing the total Agents affected to 7 (8 with Yoru), literally half of the game’s roster.

It goes without saying that this bug needs addressing. Although it’s just one spot on Ascent, it’s right in the place where a smoke or AOE grenade would be perfect for deterring the enemy.

Riot have yet to respond to this problem, alongside some of the game’s other issues. They’ll have to though, as this is just one more bug to add to the ever-growing list.

Call of Duty

Warzone Precision Airstrike trick is perfect for taking out tower campers

Published: 19/Jan/2021 14:03

by Jacob Hale
warzone airport tower precision airstrike
Activision

Share

Warzone

If you still find yourself struggling to take out those pesky Airport Tower campers in Warzone, this Precision Airstrike trick will make your life much easier.

The tower at Airport is a haven for players that don’t quite have the ability to take on the game properly. We’ve all seen them, sitting up top in the control room with a sniper and their Most Wanted contract, not willing to take on a fair gunfight on the ground.

Technically, the only way up is the inside zipline, though you can fly a helicopter at it too and hope for the best, but both of these methods leave you exposed, and the tower camper will usually be prepared for it.

This trick, though, is bound to change how you approach it, and gives you the best chance of wiping them out.

Warzone airport tower camper
Activision
There’s only one way up the tower, making it perfect for campers.

For the most part, attempting to use airstrikes on tower campers is futile, as the roof keeps them so well protected — but not if you judge it right.

As you can see in the clip below from Rxelik_, there’s actually a real method that can make your precision airstrike much more likely to hit the enemies occupying the tower.

Rather than aiming it at the control room like most of us usually would, if you aim lower down the tower, the trajectory of the missiles actually falls straight into the room and, hopefully can take out at least one or two of the players in it.

How to aim precision airstrike against Airport Control Tower from r/CODWarzone

The best part about this is tower campers usually assume they’re safe when they see the warning screen of an incoming airstrike. Due to the roof above them, most tower campers won’t rush into hiding when it comes up, and will be left baffled when it ends up actually hitting them.

If this works out well, you could have a teammate hold the bottom floor, ready to zip up to clean up any kills or prevent any possible revives, though this could still be quite risky if a player or two are watching the zipline still.

Either way, this trick makes it much more likely to take out tower campers, so bear it in mind next time you need to pull someone out of there — just aim a little lower!