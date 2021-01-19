Game-breaking Valorant glitch makes abilities worthless on Ascent - Dexerto

Valorant Episode 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches, but this issue sees multiple Agent abilities literally fall through the ground on Ascent.

While Episode 2 has dropped a whole collection of exciting new content, we’re starting to see an extensive collection of bugs appearing on Future Earth too.

Players have mainly been experiencing issue with the game’s newest Agent, Yoru, whose Gatecrash has caused players both to take unnecessary fall damage, as well as emerge from the rip only to die a moment later.

It makes sense that Yoru might have some teething issues, but a new glitch has pretty devastating consequences for all the game’s Agents.

Valorant glitch sends abilities through the ground

In a series of Twitter clips, OCE caster Crashmaaate notices a bizarre glitch in the game’s system that is making abilities drop below the designated floor.

Playing Phoenix on Ascent, he’s seen tossing out the Agent’s Hot Hand ability only for it to drop through the ground, rendering it completely useless. While the first video shows this happen by accident, a second clip in a custom game shows that this wasn’t just a one off.

A follow up Tweet notes that he “messed around on some other Agents” and experienced a similar issue. The list includes every Agent from Killjoy to Raze, bringing the total Agents affected to 7 (8 with Yoru), literally half of the game’s roster.

Messed around with some other agents and here’s what also clips under: Killjoy molly

Viper molly and orb

Sova recon and shock dart

Cypher cage

Raze grenade and ult

Brimstone molly Don’t own Yoru but would assume it works with his flash too — Chris (@CrashMaaate) January 19, 2021

It goes without saying that this bug needs addressing. Although it’s just one spot on Ascent, it’s right in the place where a smoke or AOE grenade would be perfect for deterring the enemy.

Riot have yet to respond to this problem, alongside some of the game’s other issues. They’ll have to though, as this is just one more bug to add to the ever-growing list.