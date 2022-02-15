Game-breaking Valorant exploit puts duplicate Agents on a team in ranked play

Valorant fans have discovered a game-breaking exploit that is allowing players to use two of the same Agent on the one team in Ranked.

Despite Valorant’s ever-expanding roster continuing to recruit misfits from across the globe, there’s a clear in-game meta that dictates how competitive play pans out.

While the likes of Jett or Sova are must-haves for many teams, it turns out that a new exploit is allowing players to run two of the same Agent on the one squad.

What makes this worse is that this issue is plaguing players in ranked: the one place where you really don’t want or need distractions.

Valorant exploit lets teams run two of the same Agent

In a February 15 tweet from Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA caster Jakub ‘Lothar’ Szygulski, he notes that “there’s a way to lock two of the same Agents for the same team in ranked.”

Refusing to explain how the exploit has appeared, he writes “hopefully this is already reported to Riot.”

Theres a way to lock two of the same agents for the same team in Ranked but hopefully this is already reported to Riot.

Hilarious stuff. pic.twitter.com/pvA0M9EpMZ — G2 Lothar (@LotharHS) February 15, 2022

It goes without saying that the implications this has on gameplay are massive. Not only could you be running two of the strongest Agents on the one team, but you can also chain together utility that isn’t meant to be duplicated to create utter chaos.

The whole issue is amplified by the fact that this exploit is occurring in ranked play, where the stakes are higher and exploits are much more serious. If a five-stack squad used this to their advantage, taking them down would be much harder than usual.

Riot have not announced whether or not this issue is being looked into, but it’s something they’ll need to squash quickly in order to maintain competitive integrity. Until then, though, this is something to keep in mind when you go into ranked matches.