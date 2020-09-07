G2’s Mixwell shares secrets to “winner mentality” in VALORANT solo queue

G2 Esports star Oscar 'M1xwell' Cañellas has offered some advice for VALORANT solo queue players by sharing tips that improve "winner mentality" and stray users away from "loser mentality."

G2's M1xwell is one of the best VALORANT players in the world, which is why many players look up to him as the golden standard for quality gameplay, and any tips he shares are always emulated by aspiring professionals.

He, like many other top-level players in the scene, obviously spends most of his time playing Valorant with a full team, but for those who prefer to solo queue or are limited to that option, the Spaniard has some pointers that could lead to improvement.

Mentality plays a huge role in gaming and esports; having a winning mentality vs a losing one can lead to drastically different results, which is why the former CS:GO star wants players to prepare their minds to put them in the best position to win solo matches.

In a recent tweet, M1xwell listed some of the aspects that differentiate "winner mentality" from "loser mentality" when solo queuing in Valorant.

The post talks about two versions of an average player and how these mindsets impact a player's gameplay. For players looking to win games, they need to be empathetic, mindful, communicative - real "team player."

Solo Q:



1) Winner mentality

- Voice-comms

- Teamplay

- No instalock

- Act nicely and have fun

- Give ideas to win the game



2) Loser mentality

- No one is talking

- I get baited

- Instalock Jett

- I only hear trashtalk

- I surrender — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) September 6, 2020

Communicating with your team pre-game and during matches is essential; discussing agent compatibility and building is additionally important. Working not as an individual but rather as an entire collective group and upholding positivity in times of doubt is what evolves a squad into a winning one.

M1xwell also listed negative traits that a player with a "loser mentality" might have, such as auto-locking agents, badmouthing, playing individually, not working with your team, and not communicating. Players that possess these traits and have this type of mindset are most likely not to win games as they prove to be more deteriorative than supportive.

The G2 esports captain has accomplished a lot with his "winner mentality," winning 13 tournaments since VALORANT's debut, collecting over $65,000 in prize pool earnings.

This, of course, all followed his stellar CS:GO career, so M1xwell has more than proven that he's someone who knows his stuff in tactical FPS games, so his tips and secrets are definitely worth heeding.