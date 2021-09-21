G2’s mixwell warns pros risk becoming ‘nobodies’ if they don’t create their brand

In an appearance on the ‘Universo Valorant’ podcast, G2 captain Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas Colocho argued that esports players should focus on building their brand.

Guesting on the Spanish-language podcast, mixwell told his fellow guests that he believed that esports athletes shouldn’t disregard the importance of building a strong personal brand.

This was due to the possibility of athletes who have not cultivated a community losing support once they are no longer at their best, he went on to explain.

mixwell advocates brand building

mixwell is arguably the face of European Valorant. After transitioning to the game following an eight-year Counter-Strike career, he became the first player announced for G2’s squad. The team has gone on to become one of the most successful in Europe, recently reaching the semifinals of the VCT Masters Berlin event.

Advertisement

He is also known for his streams and YouTube channel, where is he known to provide advice for aspiring players.

During an appearance on the ‘Universo Valorant’ podcast, he shared what he believes to be an important focus for an esports athlete – building a strong personal brand.

Si eres aspirante a ser jugador profesional quizá te interese escuchar este punto de vista, lo que he vivido y como he cambiado al paso del tiempo. pic.twitter.com/9MKGxTU1Pl — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) September 20, 2021

“If you don’t take care of your image and your fanbase, you go from being well known to being no one in no time,” he said. “People forget about you because they know nothing about you, they have no attachment to you. Once you stop being the best you are just another player. You go from being the top CS:GO player in Spain to a nobody. People might even hate you for not being what you used to be.”

Advertisement

Read More: mixwell says VALORANT saved his career

That served as the biggest reason as to why he believes that esports athletes need to put the time and effort into their personal brand. He drew on his own experience to emphasize the point further.

“That’s the big difference between the community that I have now and the one that I used to have. If I lose a match, I have thousands of people supporting me because everyone knows the work that I have put in.

“Back then, if I lost a match, all they knew was that I was mixwell, I played CS:GO and I liked the AWP. They didn’t view me as a person, they viewed me as an object.”