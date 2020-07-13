G2's Mixwell calls out haters following Valorant event wins

Oscar 'Mixwell' Cañella Colocho, Valorant pro for G2 Esports, has hit back at critics of his team following another impressive tournament result on July 11.

Mixwell is one of many Counter Strike: Global Offensive players to make the leap to Riot Games' new FPS. However, while a bedding in period is expected for most players, the Spanish esports star has taken to Valorant like a duck to water.

A first-place finish in the Twitch Rivals Valorant Europe Showdown has been followed by back to back victories in Ignition Series events.

The three event wins has put Mixwell's G2 roster in the driving seat as one of the strongest professional teams at this early stage of competitive Valorant.

After winning the Ignition Series on July 11, Mixwell initially tweeted to congratulate his teammates, before saying: "I want to dedicate this win to the people that is having a rough time, I love you, don't give up things will get better".

However, it seems that the absence of negative comments towards Mixwell was noticeable, and began to frustrate the G2 star.

He subsequently tweeted: "Won Twitch Rivals and people said that I've won because it was full of influencers. Won Ignition Series G2 Esports Invitational and people said that there was no real teams in the event. Won Ignition Series Vitality EU Open and I don't see you anymore, where are you?"

It seems that people doubting Mixwell's talents have disappeared in the aftermath of a third tournament victory, and the Spaniard is keen to point out that he continues to prove those doubting his ability wrong.

Whether G2's hot start to the world of competitive Valorant can continue is another matter, but their early form appears to have shut the doubters up, for now at least.