G2 start Valorant roster with Mixwell as he officially quits CSGO

G2 Esports have announced their first step into Valorant esports, signing former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, Oscar 'Mixwell' Cañellas, as their team captain.

Valorant launched on June 2, but even during its beta phase, a number of top players from other esports announced that they would be competing in Riot Games’ debut foray into the first-person shooter genre.

After Sentinels signed the first four of their squad, packed with CS and Overwatch champions alike, the likes of 100 Thieves also made moves into the space by signing Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin.

Never content with being behind the curve in esports, though, G2 have now officially announced Mixwell as their first Valorant player, joining as team captain.

Prior to the announcement of his arrival on the team, Mixwell won the European leg of the Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown, one of the biggest Valorant tournaments to date.

The announcement was made on June 16, with G2 CEO, Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, saying: “Valorant really is an amazing game I enjoy both playing and watching. G2 will have a World Championship winning team and it all starts with Mixwell.”

He also added that many top sides were trying to capture Mixwell’s signature, but the Spaniard believes G2 is the best place for him. “G2’s history shows that they are competitive in every game they’ve been part of and their content is also top,” Mixwell said in an official statement.

Mixwell, one of Spain’s biggest ever esports stars, joining its biggest esports organization, definitely makes sense on paper. So it will be interesting to see how this works out for both parties in the future. If initial results are anything to go by, G2 might be onto a winner here — especially if he builds the right team around him.