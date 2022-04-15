G2 Nukkye disagrees with FNS over “ridiculous” Masters format! | VCT Masters Interview

The VCT Masters format has been a talking point among Valorant pros in Iceland and G2 Esports’ Žygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas weighed in on the conversation.

Optic’s Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta had called it “ridiculous” how regional champs auto-qualified into the playoffs. Nukkye on the other hand can see the merit, since a direct seed to the playoffs could also come with its drawbacks.

From a lack of events to the Master’s format, pros have been outspoken on the finer details of VCT 2022’s structure with some calling for Riot to make changes.

