G2 Esports zeek interview: G2's Redemption after First Strike - Dexerto

G2 Esports’ Valorant redemption: “People expect me to fix this team”

Published: 28/Jan/2021 15:32

by Lauren Bergin
Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt is G2 Esports’ controversial new Valorant star. We interviewed the former Nolpenki frontman ahead of Red Bull’s Home Ground event & leading up to Champions Tour!

It’s safe to say that going into the Red Bull’s Home Ground and the Valorant Champions Tour as a whole, G2 Esports have a bit of work to do.

After a disappointing performance at First Strike Europe, the team placed in the middle of the pack. It was the same with Nolpenki, a former orgless team who had taken the tournament by storm due to the insane abilities of zeek.

In order to combat their First Strike woes, G2 have picked up the Polish superstar in an attempt to plug the gaping hole that the release of David ‘Davidp’ Prins left in the iconic squad.

Zeek: G2 Esports’ answer to First Strike woes

While the announcement that zeek was replacing Davidp left some fans out in the cold, the Polish player noted that, after his trials with the squad, G2 called him a “super good, flexible player” that was “just what they needed.”

That’s hardly up for dispute, considering his varied Agent pool during First Strike that saw him firing off Recon Darts as Sova one minute, and throwing Paint Shells as Raze the other.

G2’s community are largely pretty happy to see the new addition to the roster though, even though it may initially have appeared a little hasty considering G2’s insane winning record. He notes that “people expect me to kind of fix this team” — although in his opinion, the team don’t need superglue, just a little band aid.

“The level of the team is still super high, we’ll be the top team in Europe… I just hope I’ll be the guy that gives them some redemption for First Strike.”

It’s safe to say that G2 believe that their future is pretty bright, and we can’t wait to see their performance in Red Bull Home Ground and beyond. Is zeek going to be the key to success? Only time will tell…

Valorant Red Bull Home Ground – G2 shuts out FrenzyNoKill 2-0

Published: 28/Jan/2021 18:15 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 18:30

by Alan Bernal
home ground valorant red bull
Red Bull

Red Bull’s Valorant Home Ground invitational is bringing a new format to Future Earth. Europe’s best teams will go head-to-head for the first time in 2021 to compete for the lion’s share of $29,000.

  • Liquid vs Guild kicks off tomorrow’s matches
  • G2 wins both home grounds vs FrenzyNoKill, 2-0
  • NiP eliminated Futbolist earlier today.

Valorant’s esports scene has been quiet for too long, so when Red Bull: Home Ground was announced with some of Europe’s best teams, the excitement soon snowballed.

Revolutionizing how matches unfold, Red Bull have added introduced the concept of ‘home ground’ advantage to Valorant. Teams select their own preferred map before the event kicks off, and that will act as their permanent pick for the event.

Red Bull Home Ground: Stream

The event will be streamed via Red Bull’s official Twitch channel, where they will also upload VODs of the action after it unfolds.

Red Bull Home Ground: Format & schedule

The main event will unfold between January 28-31. Each match is a best-of-five, unless a team wins on both their map choice and the opponents (dubbed their ‘home ground’) — therefore ending the series at 2-0.

Day 2 – Friday, January 29

Round Game PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals Team Liquid vs. Guild Esports 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30PM 12:30PM
SUMN FC vs. Monkey Business 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM

Day 3 – Saturday, January 30

Round Game PST EST GMT CEST
Semi-finals TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM 12:30PM
TBD TBA TBA TBA TBA

Day 4 – Sunday, January 31

Round Game PST EST GMT CEST
Finals TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM 12:30PM

Day 1 – Thursday, January 28

Round Game PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals Ninjas in Pyjamas 3 – 1 Futbolist 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30PM 12:30PM
G2 Esports 2 – 0 FrenzyNoKill 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM

An insane series sees NiP take down Futbolist on Icebox. Thanks to some insane plays by newcomer Kevin ‘Ex6TenZ’ Droolans, as well as innovative team comps that had no Duelists, NiP emerged on top after dropping only one map.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports and new insert Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt looked great coming out in the Home Ground. Qualifier team, FrenzyNoKill, were able to match G2’s firepower to an extent, but heroics from Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski and the latest recruit were enough to close out the series.

Red Bull Home Ground: Teams

Event favorites G2 Esports will be debuting with their new fifth member, Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt. Meanwhile, Ninjas in Pyjamas will be looking to cause an upset with former CS:GO pro, Kevin ‘Ex6TenZ’ Droolans.

The Open Qualifier ran from January 23 – 24, with FrenzyGoKill emerging victorious. This booked them a slot in the main event.

Team Players
G2 Esports Ardiis Mixwell paTiTek pyth zeek
Team Liquid ec1s Kyyptix L1NK ScreaM soulcas
Ninjas in Pyjamas rhyme CREA chiwawa Jady Ex6TenZ
SUMN FC Boaster doma Mistic Moe40 tsack
Futbolist marqnue mag0o mojj SasuKe STERBEN
Guild Esports bonkar Yacine ziz draken Sayf
Monkey Business aKm uNKOE TviQ Oniby Elllement
FrenzyGoKill (Open Qualifier)  vakk Cender feqeq Bramz M4CHINA