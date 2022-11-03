Further Valorant UI changes planned as players request revert

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Riot changed up Valorant’s main menu interface in patch 5.08, modernizing it. However, players weren’t satisfied with the update after removing all the one-click access to tabs. The developers are heeding that feedback, with changes planned for Valorant patch 5.10.

Valorant’s UI received a significant overhaul in October 2022, with patch 5.08 adding a new post-match screen as well as changing the opening interface.

While it looked sleeker and in line with other games, players were dissatisfied with changes to the user experience making it harder to navigate between tabs. Instead of them all being stickied to the top of the game on every screen, it took longer to flick through sections.

Players were also cynical of the store being easier to access at all times, with some players labeling it a “scummy tactic” to increase sales. Some were calling on Riot to revert the changes to improve the user experience.

Riot is heeding the feedback though, and already planning to implement changes in Valorant patch 5.10 in a matter of days.

“The team wanted to send out a quick reminder that these initial changes in Patch 5.08 were the first step in an iterative process… that looks to you first for where to take it next,” developer ‘Zulu’ said on Reddit.

Riot Games While some parts of Valorant’s new UI, like the post-game screen, were well received, the main menu has been condemned by players.

“What we are seeing is that maybe the updated navigation scheme adds a few more steps than you’d like. For now, we are planning on a change for patch 5.10 that will restore most of the more convenient one-click access to menus around the game until we can work to build the best long-term navigation update.”

Further changes are also being planned based on more player feedback as Riot collaborates with the Valorant community to perfect the interface.